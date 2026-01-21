On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will compete for a spot in the Super Bowl when they hit the field for their NFC Championship Game matchup against the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks punched their ticket to this stage with a dominant home win over the San Francisco 49ers at home in the divisional round, winning that game by a score of 41-6.

It wasn't a particularly noteworthy performance from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the 49ers, but Seattle didn't need one, as the team took control of this game from the opening kickoff.

Coming into the game, there was a bit of doubt as to whether or not Darnold would be able to suit up, as he was dealing with an oblique issue, and now, more intel has come out about his status for Sunday's game against the Rams.

“Mike Macdonald said Sam Darnold ‘continues to get better' but that they will limit his throwing this week as he continues to work through his oblique injury,” reported Brady Henderson of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Darnold will be looking to overcome some demons in this game against a Rams defense that has had his number in their last few matchups, including a playoff game a year ago, when Darnold was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold struggled mightily in both that game and the first matchup between the Rams and Seahawks this year in Los Angeles, although he performed better in Seattle's epic comeback win over the Rams in Seattle.

The Seahawks will certainly hope that he is able to be the best version of himself on Sunday in front of what is sure to be a packed stadium in Seattle.

Kickoff between the Rams and Seahawks is set for Sunday evening at 6:30 pm ET, with the winner moving on to the Super Bowl.