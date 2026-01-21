The Seattle Seahawks are currently preparing for their upcoming NFC Championship Game matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening at home. Seattle got to this point thanks to a dominant 41-6 win over the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, and they will look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with a win over another divisional foe on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks didn't make it out of the 49ers game unscathed from an injury perspective, as running back Zach Charbonnet went down with an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

However, the team did get a positive injury update on another member of their backfield ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

“Seahawks RB George Holani now has been designated for return to practice ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game, giving Seattle a possible addition at that position following the loss of RB Zach Charbonnet,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Holani last played for the Seahawks in late November in a win over the Tennessee Titans, and has been dealing with a hamstring injury in the nearly two months since then.

If he is able to go on Sunday, that would certainly give the Seahawks a big boost in the backfield, especially now that Charbonnet is out. Kenneth Walker III will also figure to get a heavy workload in that game.

Seattle will be hoping that Sam Darnold is able to shake off some demons in this game, as the quarterback has historically struggled in matchups against the Rams, including during the playoffs last year when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

In any case, the NFC Championship Game is set to kick off on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm ET from Seattle, with the winner moving on to the Super Bowl.