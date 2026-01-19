The Seattle Seahawks delivered an emphatic win on Saturday night. Seattle crushed San Francisco 41-6 in a dominant game that punched their ticket to the NFC Championship. Unfortunately, the Seahawks got an unfortunate injury update on Monday just days after the huge win.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a significant knee injury on Saturday that will require surgery. He will miss the rest of the playoffs.

“The bummer is Charbs,” Macdonald said on Seattle Sports on Monday per Maura Dooley. “He's got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He's going to need surgery. He's going to have a long road back.”

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Charbonnet tore his ACL.

This is a crushing update for Seahawks fans after such a big win. It also hurts because Schefter reported on Sunday that Seattle was “optimistic” that Charbonnet's knee was structurally intact.

Charbonnet suffered the injury during the second quarter against the 49ers. He took a hard hit on a 3rd-and-2 running play. Charbonnet left the game and did not return, though at the time it may have looked like caution because the game was a rout.

He finished Saturday's game with five carries for 20 rushing yards.

Charbonnet's brutal injury puts even more pressure on Kenneth Walker III and Velus Jones Jr. Fans can expect the Seahawks to add another veteran running back to replace Charbonnet's spot on the roster.

Thankfully Walker looked great against the 49ers. He turned 19 carries into 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns, imposing his will throughout the game.

Seattle will be counting on Walker to have another big game next weekend now that Charbonnet is done for the season.

Next up for the Seahawks is an NFC Championship matchup against the Rams at 6:30PM ET on Sunday.