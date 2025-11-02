The Seattle Seahawks are on the radar ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, with teams calling about cornerback Riq Woolen and linebacker Boye Mafe, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Teams have inquired to the Seattle Seahawks about the availability of standout linebacker Boye Mafe and former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

“Seattle hasn't wanted to trade Mafe or Woolen, according to sources, but it will be interesting to see how aggressive another team might be ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline,” Schefter writes.

Woolen was a fifth-round pick (No. 153 overall) in the 2022 draft after converting from receiver at UTSA. He made a significant impact as a rookie, tying for the league lead with six interceptions and earning a Pro Bowl selection. However, the 26-year-old's performance has dipped in 2025, with only 19 tackles and three passes defended over six games.

He’s been prone to costly mistakes, including two misplayed passes in Week 1 that allowed the San Francisco 49ers to convert a late touchdown. To make things worse for him, fellow cornerback Devon Witherspoon has already recorded 17 tackles and a quarterback hit in just two games. Woolen’s rookie deal, which carries a four-year, $3.992 million value including a $332,216 signing bonus, expires after this season, making him an attractive trade candidate.

Article Continues Below

Mafe, who will turn 27 later this month, has also seen a decline in production despite a promising start to his NFL career. The 2022 second-round selection out of Minnesota totaled three sacks as a rookie, then followed with nine in 2023 and six in 2024.

This season, however, he has yet to record a sack in seven games, adding only two quarterback hits. Still, he ranks 10th among edge rushers in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric. Like Woolen, Mafe is set to become a free agent after the season, increasing his trade value.

As Schefter reported, Seattle currently has no plans to trade either player. However, the team’s financial situation could alter that position. The team faces significant upcoming contracts for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offensive tackle Charles Cross, and Witherspoon, creating pressure to manage roster and salary cap flexibility.

Currently 5-2 and contending for a postseason spot, any move could carry immediate implications for the Seahawks' postseason aspirations.