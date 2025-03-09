The 2025 NFL Combine has left teams with plenty to evaluate as they refine their draft strategies. For the Seattle Seahawks, this post-combine stretch is crucial in reshaping their roster after a frustrating 2024 season. They now have a new coaching staff in place and clear gaps on both sides of the ball. As such, Seattle must maximize its draft assets to reestablish itself as a serious NFC contender. Using Pro Football Focus' (PFF) simulator, we ran a five-round mock draft to assess how the Seahawks could approach their selections.

Recapping the Seahawks’ 2024 Season

Seattle’s decision to trade erstwhile starting QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders signals a definitive shift away from the Pete Carroll era. It leaves the team without a proven starting quarterback. Sure, the 2025 NFL Draft presents an opportunity to address that void. However, early indications suggest the Seahawks may opt for a veteran solution instead.

Sam Darnold has quickly emerged as the most talked-about candidate in the wake of the blockbuster trade. Bringing in an experienced player like him, albeit costly, could work. A veteran QB would allow Seattle to shift its draft focus toward other pressing needs on the roster.

However, one of the biggest remaining questions is which other veterans might be on the way out before the draft. The Seahawks’ front office still has decisions to make that could significantly impact their draft approach. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Seattle could shape its roster through the first three rounds.

Take note that this mock draft was conducted before the Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders. This also means any additional picks from that transaction are not reflected here.

Here we'll try to look at the Seattle Seahawks' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 18: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Addressing their defensive deficiencies is a top priority for the Seahawks. Georgia’s Jalon Walker fits the bill as a game-changing linebacker. He is a dynamic athlete with outstanding sideline-to-sideline range. Walker’s skill set aligns perfectly with Seattle’s evolving defensive philosophy. He is an explosive, physically gifted defender who can bring versatility to the box. However, his current pass-rushing abilities and instincts in coverage require refinement to make a consistent impact at the next level.

To justify an early selection, he’ll need to improve his approach as a pass rusher or sharpen his ability to read plays from an off-ball role. That said, his blend of twitch and power makes him a defensive weapon waiting to be unleashed. His dominant performance against Texas, where he racked up three sacks, highlighted his immense potential.

Round 2, Pick 50: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Yes, Kenneth Walker III, remains the focal point of Seattle’s backfield (for now). That said, adding depth at running back is always a wise move. Enter Quinshon Judkins, the hard-nosed rusher from Ole Miss and Ohio State who could form a dynamic one-two punch with Walker. Judkins has a rare combination of speed, vision, and power. He brings a physical edge that would complement Seattle’s ground game.

Judkins thrives as a decisive north-to-south runner. He generates impressive speed-to-power transitions that allow him to rack up yards after contact. However, his playstyle leans more on efficiency than creativity. This means he’s highly dependent on the offensive line in front of him. If given solid blocking, Judkins has the potential to be a highly productive runner.

Round 3, Pick 82: Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU

To fortify their defensive front, the Seahawks land a disruptive force in SMU’s Elijah Roberts. He has the ability to penetrate the backfield and clog rushing lanes. Roberts provides a much-needed presence on Seattle’s interior defensive line. Given the team’s struggles against power-run offenses last season, his strength and technique could be a valuable asset.

Roberts is a well-built, physically imposing defensive lineman with experience across multiple alignments. Yes, he lacks the length and twitchy explosiveness to be a true edge threat. That said, his frame and versatility make him an ideal fit as a 3-4 defensive end. His ability to shift along different gaps could give Seattle flexibility in their defensive schemes.

Round 4, Pick 137: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

Generating a more consistent pass rush remains a priority for the Seahawks. This makes BYU’s Tyler Batty a strong Day 3 selection. He is a high-motor edge defender with a knack for pressuring quarterbacks. Batty brings a relentless work ethic and physicality that could help bolster Seattle’s pass-rushing rotation.

Sure, he is not exactly the most naturally gifted pass rusher in this class. However, Batty’s combination of play strength, football IQ, and hustle make him a reliable rotational piece with potential for more. His ability to diagnose plays quickly, along with his high character and scheme flexibility, make him a solid mid-round value. Additionally, his special teams contributions could provide immediate impact.

Round 5, Pick 173: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Seattle should double down at linebacker by selecting Cody Lindenberg from Minnesota. He can add depth and versatility to their defensive unit. A fundamentally sound, instinctive player, Lindenberg brings intelligence and reliability to the linebacker room. Sure, he may not be the most athletic prospect in this class. Still, his tackling ability and football IQ make him an excellent fit for Seattle’s system.

Lindenberg’s draft stock is somewhat clouded by his injury history. As such, his ceiling may not be as high as some of the flashier prospects at his position. However, his floor as a dependable backup with starting upside makes him a strong late-round addition. If he stays healthy and develops within Seattle’s defensive scheme, he could become a key contributor in the years ahead.

Final Thoughts

With a new coaching staff in place and several key roster needs to address, the Seahawks’ 2025 draft strategy will be crucial in shaping the team’s future. This five-round mock draft, conducted using PFF’s simulator, highlights a balanced approach—reinforcing the defense with versatile playmakers like Jalon Walker and Elijah Roberts while adding offensive firepower with Quinshon Judkins. Tyler Batty and Cody Lindenberg round out the class as depth pieces who could contribute early in rotational roles and on special teams. While free agency and potential trades will continue to reshape Seattle’s roster leading up to draft day, this mock provides a glimpse into how the Seahawks could maximize their picks to build a stronger, more competitive squad for the upcoming season.