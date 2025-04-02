The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era after trading quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason. Now, the team needs to restock on both sides of the ball to turn the page on the Pete Carroll era and go full-on Mike Macdonald. How will they do this in the 2025 NFL Draft? We asked the Pro Football Focus NFL Mock draft simulator that question, and here’s what it came up with in our Seahawks seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 18: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, and with rare athletic traits, Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams looks like an NFL pass rusher. The only issue is that he is still incredibly raw.

Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, he produced 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss, which means that 30% of his overall tackles took a ball carrier down in the backfield. Still, he never recorded more than 5.0 sacks in a single season, a number NFL teams would want to see at least doubled by a first-round pick at the next level.

The reason this makes sense for the Seahawks is that Macdonald is a defensive guru, and if anyone can take a raw player with traits and make him into a difference-maker, the Seattle headman surely thinks it’s him.

Round 2, Pick 50: DL Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Jared Ivey is a 6-foot-6, 274-pound defensive lineman who probably translates best as a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. However, if the Seahawks do take him in the second round, there is a chance that, as his size, he can be an interesting DE/OLB hybrid in the team’s 3-4 scheme.

Ultimately, though, this specific player wouldn’t make a ton of sense here, despite what the PFF NFL mock draft simulator says. The Seahawks could use depth at OLB and DE, but taking Ivey for that role with their second selection seems like a gamble when they could fill other roles.

Taking Williams first and a truer 3-4 DE later (see below) are both solid picks, but this is redundant at best and a waste at worst with DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Derik Hall at OLB and Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Byron Murphy II (last year’s first-rounder) at DE.

Round 2, Pick 52: WR Jayden Higgins

After trading away DK Metcalf, the Seahawks absolutely have to take a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. The depth chart gets pretty slim after Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the newly signed Cooper Kupp.

In Jayden Higgins, Seattle would get an excellent Metcalf replacement. He’s 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, so his physical profile is similar to the now-former Seahawks wideout. Of course, Higgins isn’t the explosive physical anomaly that Metcalf is, but who is?

Higgins doesn’t offer the same big-play ability of Metcalf, but down-to-down, he can be a more useful WR for the team.

Round 3, Pick 82: DL Elijah Roberts, SMU

While Ivey wasn’t a great pick from the PFF NFL mock draft simulator, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Elijah Roberts in the third round makes a lot more sense.

Roberts played standup 3-4 OLB in college, so while he’s probably not athletic enough to play that position full time in the NFL, he has that ability, along with the size to slide into a 3-4 DE role.

This is the depth piece along the defensive front that would be smart for the Seahawks to grab and at pick No. 82, there is a lot less risk involved.

Round 3, Pick 92: RB RJ Harvey, UCF

The 2025 NFL Draft is a loaded running back class, so even with one of the better young RB trios in the league—Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and Kenny McIntosh— adding competition to that position makes sense, especially with Walker’s injury history.

RJ Harvey is a tough runner at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, and while there is little flash to his game, he should be able to take some of the more grueling carries away from the Seahawks’ more skilled backs.

Round 4, Pick 137: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

At some point the Seahawks must also take a young quarterback to develop, too, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the mock draft pick here.

Once upon a time, Seattle drafted an older yet highly productive mid-round signal-caller with similar measurements to the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Gabriel. That ultimately brought the Seahawks a Super Bowl, and maybe Gabriel, with his unique left-handed style, can do the same down the road.

Round 5, Pick 172: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

Seattle would surely like to address the offensive line earlier in this draft, but with the way this simulation fell and the strengths and weaknesses of the class, that just didn’t make sense.

So, in Round 5, Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin is the pick. McLaughlin is coming off an Achilles tear, so while he may be more of a third or fourth-round talent, the Seahawks could get a deal on arguably the best center of the draft late.

Round 5, Pick 175: OT Logan Brown, Kansas

Logan Brown only started for one season at Kansas, but at 6-goot-6, 311 pounds he has all the size and traits to be an NFL tackle. As a rookie, he will probably only be a backup swing tackle, but if he continues on his current development path, there are signs he could eventually be a starter.

Round 7, Pick 223: TE CJ Dippre, Alabama

CJ Dippre is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none tight end who can do a little bit of everything but doesn’t stand out in one area. As a seventh-round pick, though, he should fit in nicely as competition for the TE2 or TE3 spot behind Noah Fant.

Round 7, Pick 234: S Craig Woodson, Cal

With Rayshawn Jenkins and K’Von Wallace out, the Seahawks need more depth at safety, and Craig Woodson would be a solid pick as one of the last in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s a solid, though not spectacular, player who should be able to get on the field as a rookie in certain packages and contribute in a big way on special teams.