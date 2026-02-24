Ty Simpson is taking center stage at the NFL Combine as a premier throwing option, while Fernando Mendoza awaits his Pro Day. The Alabama quarterback is regarded as the second-best signal-caller in the 2026 class and aims to solidify a late first-round grade. Simpson stands 6-foot-2 and comes off a productive 2025 season in which he threw for over 3,500 yards and twenty-eight touchdowns. Pittsburgh offers a unique fit because the organization maintains a stable environment that avoids the typical circus surrounding young passers.

His ability to operate within a structured offense that prioritizes intermediate lanes aligns with what the Steelers want to achieve under Mike McCarthy.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN believes the Steelers must approach the quarterback position with a focus on long-term stability rather than just finding another temporary veteran. He noted that while Ty Simpson’s 2025 season was somewhat inconsistent across his fifteen starts, the young quarterback possesses significant promise.

Kiper highlighted Simpson’s ability to navigate the pocket and his impressive ratio of twenty-eight touchdowns to only five interceptions.

By selecting Simpson, the Steelers could allow him to develop behind a veteran like Aaron Rodgers for a period before officially handing him the keys to the offense.

In addition to the draft, the Steelers could consider a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Tanner McKee.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested a deal involving a 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round selection. McKee has shown flashes of potential, including a strong 2025 preseason and a Total QBR that slightly edged out Rodgers in limited appearances.

Since Pittsburgh holds an extra third-round pick from the George Pickens trade, acquiring a 25-year-old talent like McKee could provide an alternative path to stability.