As the third quarter of their Week 4 clash gets underway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have largely struggled against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. At the moment, the Eagles hold a 24-13 lead, as the Buccaneers' offense has been kept in check for the most part. However, a pair of field goals from veteran Chase McLaughlin has put the Bucs on the board. Most notable was his 65-yard make as the first half ended. According to ClutchPoints via X, formerly Twitter, the successful attempt was the second-longest in NFL history.

Chase McLaughlin DRILLS the 65-yard FG 😱 The 2nd longest field goal in NFL history! pic.twitter.com/UGyGa11zWC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Chase McLaughlin DRILLS the 65-yard FG 😱,” posted the sports site. “The 2nd-longest field goal in NFL history!”

McLaughlin's 65-yarder surpassed former Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant's 62-yarder to beat the Eagles back in 2006 as the longest kick in franchise history. With Tampa Bay's offense sputtering for most of the first half, the kick had to be a jolt of life to the unit. Can McLaughlin's leg keep the Buccaneers in this high-stakes clash, or will it not be enough against a potent Eagles attack?

Buccaneers look to climb out of first-half hole vs Eagles

McLaughlin's kick was the second-longest in NFL history, behind former Baltimore Raven Justin Tucker's 66-yarder in 2021. It seems like the kicker's leg did wake up the Buccaneers' offense after all. After turning the ball over on downs, quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka shocked the crowd at Raymond James Stadium with a 77-yard touchdown strike. Since the Eagles' hot start, the Bucs' defense has held their offense in check.

The question is, can the Buccaneers complete yet another comeback? Each of the wins in their 3-0 start came in the last minute of every matchup. However, those wins were over the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and New York Jets, who entered their Week 4 matchups a combined 1-8 on the season. The Eagles are a fellow undefeated squad at 3-0. If Tampa Bay can finish off its fourth straight comeback, the powerful leg of McLaughlin might once again boot them to victory.