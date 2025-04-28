The NFL Draft brings newfound hope to all teams around the league, as each team drafts players whom they have incredibly high hopes for. It is way too early to judge these players as professionals because, as of now, they are just prospects. Players develop at different rates, and their pre-draft status can be proven right or wrong over time. Even so, after three days of drafting, it became pretty clear which teams had good drafts and which teams didn't. Here are the draft grades for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Draft grade: A-

The Arizona Cardinals improved their defense by selecting defensive players with each of their first five draft picks. The team took talented defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round before ending Will Johnson's draft fall in the second round. Heading into the 2024 NCAA season, Johnson was mocked as a top-five prospect.

The cornerback from Michigan who has a national championship to his name didn't do anything on tape to warrant sliding down draft boards. Instead, he fell because of medical concerns and an underwhelming 40-yard dash time. Production trumps measurements, though, and if the knee holds up, then Johnson could be the steal of the draft.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft grade: B-

Pass rushing was the Falcons' biggest need in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they more than addressed it. The team took Jalon Walker – arguably the top edge rusher in the class – 15th overall before trading back into the first round for James Pearce Jr. Pearce was arguably the top prospect in the nation coming into the 2024 NCAA season.

Although he fell down big boards throughout the course of Tennessee's season, he still has sky-high potential. The Falcons only get a B- grade because trading a second-round pick and their 2026 first round-pick was a hefty price to pay for Pearce. Plus, the Falcons only made three more selections after adding their new pass rushing duo.

Carolina Panthers

Draft grade: B

Most draft experts expected the Carolina Panthers to add an edge rusher with their first pick. Instead, they took Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan. After originally looking like a draft bust, Bryce Young turned a corner late last season. Adding playmakers who can help the quarterback reach the potential that the Panthers saw in him when they drafted him first overall makes sense. Trevor Etienne, a running back from Georgia, was also selected in the fourth round.

Carolina added the sack artists that they coveted with their second and third-round picks. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen should both get after the quarterback at the next level.

Chicago Bears

Draft grade: A+

As mentioned above, Young was taken first overall in 2023. The following year, the Chicago Bears made Caleb Williams the number-one pick. Williams had an underrated rookie campaign, but some would argue that he didn't live up to the expectations of being a generational prospect.

Williams won't have any excuses going forward, as the Bears have surrounded him with weapons. Chicago made Colston Loveland the first tight end drafted in round one, and they then added a first-round caliber receiver in Luther Burden in the second round. The Bears had four picks inside of the top 62, so they were able to address the trenches as well. Ozzy Trapilo will help keep Williams upright, and Shemar Turner adds beef to the defensive front. All in all, the Bears had arguably the best 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft grade: A-

Jerry Jones is notorious for drafting offensive linemen in the first round, and he didn't break character this year. The team has hopes of re-establishing one of the most elite units in the league up front, and Tyler Booker will help in that regard. Booker will replace the recently retired Zack Martin in Dallas' interior. Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr. were both huge steals, as both players had first-round cases. The team's weakest position is the running back spot. Addressing the position earlier than the fifth round would have made sense, but the running back class was arguably the deepest it's ever been this year. Jaydon Blue just might emerge as the team's starting ball carrier.

Detroit Lions

Draft grade: D

The Detroit Lions are absolutely stacked on offense, so adding offensive players with three of their first four picks was a bit perplexing. Detroit did draft Tyleik Williams in the first round, but he is more of a run stuffer than a pass rusher. Aidan Hutchinson led the team in sacks despite only playing in five games. The team needed an edge rusher to pair with their defensive star, but they didn't draft one until the sixth round. With a draft grade of D, the Lions had the worst 2025 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers

Draft grade: C-

The Green Bay Packers already had Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Mecole Hardman on the roster, yet they decided to add another receiver into the fold with their first-round pick. Matthew Golden is a good prospect, but the Packers weren't his best fit, nor was receiver one of the team's biggest needs. Green Bay even added another receiver in Savion Williams with their third-round pick. The receiver room is too crowded, and not enough of the Packers' positions of need were addressed.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft grade: C-

The best thing that the Los Angeles Rams did during the 2025 NFL Draft was trade for the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick. That move could pay off, but it left the Rams with an underwhelming 2025 draft class. Consolidating draft capital to the future is questionable when considering that Matthew Stafford might not have many great years left. The Rams should have made more win-now moves during the draft. With that said, though, Chris Paul Jr. was one of the steals of the draft in round five. Finding that hidden gem late prevented the Rams from falling into D territory.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft grade: D+

The Minnesota Vikings only had four draft picks coming into the draft. Unfortunately, they didn't do much with what little they had. Donovan Jackson fits well in Minnesota, but he was also one of the biggest reaches of the first round relative to where he was expected to be selected.

New Orleans Saints

Draft grade: C-

Derek Carr's 2025 season could be in jeopardy, and his long-term future with the New Orleans Saints was being questioned even before that. The decision to draft Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders has to be questioned, although the entire league did pass on the Colorado product for four-plus rounds. With that said, the first-round selection of Kelvin Banks Jr. was quality, but a run on offensive tackles early in the draft led to the Saints being stuck with the consensus third-best player at the position despite the team drafting inside of the top 10.

New York Giants

Draft grade: A-

Abdul Carter was arguably the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, yet the New York Giants were able to land him third overall. Edge rusher wasn't the biggest position of need, but drafting the best player available is always a good strategy. That was the case with the Carter pick because the Penn State product has Von Miller-like potential.

The Giants didn't forget about their needs, either. They traded back into the first-round pick to get their quarterback of the future: Jaxson Dart. The gunslinger from Ole Miss is raw, so he will likely take a couple of years of development. Even so, finding the long-term answer at quarterback was key, and the Giants didn't have to sacrifice their third overall pick on the position to do so. Cam Skattebo is also an intriguing running back option who brings a powerful style to the team's offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft grade: B+

After winning Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles had a disastrous offseason. They lost tons of talent in free agency, so they went into the draft with a lot of holes to fill. The Eagles did just that, as they selected 10 players, a few of which could start right away. Most notably, Philadelphia added the best linebacker in the class in Jihaad Campbell.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft grade: A-

Like the Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers recently played in the Super Bowl but have fallen victim to free agency. Tons of talent left the roster this offseason, but the 49ers also did a good job of replenishing the depth chart. San Francisco took five straight defensive players to start the draft. All of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Nick Martin, Upton Stout and CJ West can make big impacts right away.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft grade: A+

The Seattle Seahawks found value in every round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Grey Zabel dominated the pre-draft process and was worthy of a first-round selection. Seattle has regularly struggled at finding the correct guards, but Zabel should fix that problem in the long run. Nick Emmanwori also boosted his stock ahead of the draft because he was the biggest standout performer from the NFL Scouting Combine. The team took the safety in the second round after most expected him to be gone before Thursday was over.

The team also added Elijah Arroyo in the second round. The tight end has struggled with injuries, but he has tons of potential. Seattle added to a stacked quarterback room with their third-round selection of Jalen Milroe. Milroe is a project, but his rushing ability gives him a high ceiling. Milroe doesn't need to play under center right away because the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold, but Seattle should use him as a gadget player and wildcat threat. Other value selections Seattle made include their picks of Tory Horton, Damien Martinez and Mason Richman.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft grade: B+

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted two receivers, two edge rushers and two cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The double-dipping strategy at positions of need makes some sense. Emeka Egbuka will take over for the aging Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the near future, but he gives the Buccaneers one of the best receiver rooms in football for now. Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish were both high-value picks for the cornerback position.

Washington Commanders

Draft grade: C+

The Washington Commanders only selected five players during the draft. Josh Conerly Jr. has positional versatility and will help keep Jayden Daniels upright regardless of where he plays. Trey Amos was also drafted later than expected. The team just didn't make enough total picks, especially early in the draft, to get a grade higher than a C+, though.

Baltimore Ravens

Draft grade: A-

Safety, edge, and offensive line were arguably the Baltimore Ravens' three biggest needs. They took great players at those positions with each of their first three picks. Malaki Starks was arguably the best safety in the draft class, and Mike Green slipped late into the second round despite leading the nation in sacks (17.5) and having a first-round grade from most experts. Emery Jones Jr. has a chance to start at guard right away, too. The Ravens made 11 picks in total.

Buffalo Bills

Draft grade: C-

If football was only played on one side of the ball, then the Buffalo Bills would have nailed the 2025 NFL Draft. They added tons of defensive talent, including great players such as Maxwell Hairston, T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson. However, Josh Allen had to carry a heavy burden last season, and the Bills didn't get him any help in this year's draft. Allen can win games on his own, but the Bills would have been smart to draft some playmaking talent that could help ease Allen's workload.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft grade: D+

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense let them down and prevented the team from reaching the postseason last year. Clearly, the Bengals were going to go all in on defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shemar Stewart was their first-round pick, and while the Texas A&M edge rusher is an intriguing project, the Bengals would have been better off pursuing somebody who is less of a project.

Stewart only had 4.5 sacks in his collegiate career, but the Bengals want to contend for Super Bowls as soon as possible. There were plenty of other talented defenders when the Bengals selected at pick 17.

Cleveland Browns

Draft grade: A-

The Cleveland Browns had one of the most polarizing drafts in history, and therefore, it was extremely hard to decide on a draft grade for the squad. For starters, the team traded out of the second slot in the first round, which means they sacrificed a chance to draft a generational talent like Travis Hunter. They picked up tons of draft capital to move down only three spots, though, and now the team owns the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.

Considering the Jaguars were scheduled to pick fifth before trading up, that could end up being a first-rounder that is near the top of the draft next year. Mason Graham was still a great get for the Browns after trading down, too. Of course, the Browns also made the most talked about move of the draft when they stopped Shedeur Sanders' draft weekend fall in the fifth round.

Whether fans love or hate Sanders, there is no denying that securing Sanders with pick number 144 was one of the biggest steals in NFL Draft history. Sanders was the potential number-one pick just months ago, and heading into the draft, the Browns were even rumored to be interested in him with their second overall pick. A lot of baggage comes with the quarterback from Colorado, but he has the potential to become an elite starting quarterback in the NFL.

Additionally, the Browns got a steal in Dylan Sampson who only fell because of how deep the running back class was. This came after the team found a potential Nick Chubb replacement in Quinshon Judkins in the second round. Judkins and fellow second-rounder, Carson Schwesinger, who led the nation in tackles, were both great picks.

The team also drafted Dillon Gabriel. It was a massive surprise that the team took the Oregon quarterback before the Colorado signal-caller, but now the two will have a chance to battle it out as Cleveland's long-term answer behind center. Gabriel was a reach, as most experts view him as a backup, but the Browns also had some of the best value picks the draft has ever seen this year. Cleveland will be must-watch TV next season.

Denver Broncos

Draft grade: B-

When the Denver Broncos' defense was known as the “No Fly Zone,” the team would regularly pick defensive players early in the draft in order to add to what was already a strength. That strategy resulted in a Super Bowl 50 victory and one of the best defensive units ever. The Broncos again have one of the best defenses in the league, so it came as a surprise to some when they drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round.

The Texas cornerback fits the system, though, and he will pair with Patrick Surtain, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillan to form the best cornerback room in the NFL. The Broncos also gave Bo Nix some new playmakers when they drafted RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant in the second and third rounds.

Houston Texans

Draft grade: A

The Houston Texans were busy during the draft, as they moved up and down the draft board all weekend. Houston made seven draft trades in total, and all of that shuffling around paid off with an impressive class of prospects. Most notably, the Texans drafted both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The two receivers from Iowa State formed a great pass-catching duo in college, and their chemistry together could translate to the next level, too.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft grade: B-

The Indianapolis Colts need Anthony Richardson to pan out. The former first-round pick has killer arm strength and a powerful running style, but he struggles with reading defenses and with accuracy. He is particularly bad when facing pressure, yet the Colts didn't draft an offensive lineman until the fourth round despite losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in the offseason.

The good news is that the Colts did get Richardson a playmaker in Tyler Warren. Although Colston Loveland was drafted before him, most experts had Warren as the higher-ranked tight end.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft grade: A

The Jaguars' trade up into the two slot for Travis Hunter was the first time a team has traded up that high for a non-quarterback since 1997. If there was a player to make a splashy move for, it would be the two-way star who was arguably both the best receiver and the best cornerback in this class. It is a high-risk, high-reward deal because the team traded away their 2026 first-rounder, but it could pay off in a big way. Hunter's skill set is unlike anything fans have seen this century, so the move was a worthwhile gamble.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft grade: A

The Kansas City Chiefs might have helped to extend their dynasty with an impressive 2025 NFL Draft performance. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes – the best player in the NFL – leading the way. The two times they lost in the big game were a result of poor offensive line play, so the selection of Josh Simmons was brilliant.

Simmons might have been the top offensive lineman in this class had it not been for a knee injury last season. Simmons will be Mahomes' long-term blind side protector, and his selection was worthwhile even if he isn't ready to go by the start of next season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft grade: B

Some draft experts are against selecting running backs as high as the Las Vegas Raiders took Ashton Jeanty, but the Heisman runner-up certainly brings a new dimension to the new-look Raiders offense. More juice was brought in for Geno Smith's offense when the team drafted receiver Jack Bech in the second round. Bech was one of three receivers that the Raiders drafted.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft grade: A-

The Los Angeles Chargers needed an identity shift last season after they hired Jim Harbaugh. With Harbaugh comes an emphasis on the trenches, which was proven by the team's selection of Joe Alt fifth overall in 2024. The improvement on the offensive and defensive lines paid off for Los Angeles, but the team was lacking in the skill positions all season long because Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett all left the team during the 2024 offseason.

Even with an impressive rookie campaign by Ladd McConkey, it was clear that the team needed to get Justin Herbert more help. The Chargers did just that with the selections of Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris with their first two picks.

Miami Dolphins

Draft grade: C+

The Miami Dolphins' late-round swings on Quinn Ewers and Ollie Gordon are intriguing, but the rest of Miami's class wasn't much to write home about. Even Ewers and Gordon are more fun picks because of their notoriety than late-round hidden gems. The good news for the Dolphins is that they did beef up a defensive line that has been thin for years now with the Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips picks.

New England Patriots

Draft grade: A

The New England Patriots followed up a huge free agent class with a ton of draft picks, and now their rebuild is getting closer and closer to being completed. Drake Maye flashed greatness as a rookie, but he had almost no help. The Patriots got their young quarterback the top blindside protector in the class in Will Campbell, as well as a new center in Jared Wilson.

Kyle Williams will also improve the depth at receiver, and TreVeyon Henderson's rushing ability will give the team more balance. The decision to draft a long snapper was perplexing, but Julian Ashby was only taken with their second of three seventh-round selections.

New York Jets

Draft grade: B+

It isn't a guarantee that Justin Fields will pan out as a franchise quarterback on what is his third NFL team. Sam Darnold didn't break out until he was on his fourth team, though, so maybe there is hope for Fields with the New York Jets. The Jets gave Fields all of the resources to break out with their 2025 NFL Draft decisions. The team added an elite offensive tackle in Armand Membou, and Mason Taylor and Arian Smith are new receiving options for the quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft grade: D+

The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to not draft a quarterback before they picked Will Howard in the sixth round signals that Aaron Rodgers might be coming to town. Rodgers is a Hall of Famer, but he is 41 years old and didn't impress at all during his stint with the Jets. Mason Rudolph is a bad starting quarterback option, too, so the Steelers' 2025 outlook and future projections are bleak because they passed on quarterbacks during the draft.

Tennessee Titans

Draft grade: B+

The Tennessee Titans' draft grade has the potential to become an A+++ if Cam Ward becomes an elite starting quarterback. Tennessee took the Miami product first overall, and while he does have a sky-high potential, he wasn't viewed by the general public as being as elite as a number of the quarterbacks in the first round of last year's draft.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were all graded higher than Ward by most experts, and some even think that Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. would have been drafted before Ward if they were all in the same class. Even so, the Titans got their guy, and they had a decent draft even after picking first overall.