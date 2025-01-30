The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a solid season this year as they made another run to the playoffs, but an upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the first round ended their Super Bowl hopes. Now, the offseason is here for the Buccaneers, and there is always a lot of roster uncertainty that comes with this time of the year. One player who has a cloudy future is wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin went down with a season-ending injury back in Week 7 and he is a free agent this offseason.

Chris Godwin has been in the NFL since 2017, and he has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers. There is a chance that he isn't re-signed during the offseason and leaves Tampa Bay for the first time, but NFL insider Jeremy Fowler doesn't seem to think that will be the case.

“Godwin suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in Week 7, but there's no denying his production level,” a report from ESPN said. “His 50 receptions over the first seven games were the most in the NFL up to that point, and he caught 30 of them out of the slot. A savvy route runner with the toughness to work the heavy-traffic areas of the field, Godwin has the veteran traits to upgrade any wide receiver room. Fowler's latest: Multiple execs expect the Bucs to try to re-sign Godwin, who has that Buc-for-life feel similar to Mike Evans.”

Buccaneers fans definitely wouldn't be opposed to Godwin staying put in Tampa Bay for the entirety of his career. It's already been eight seasons, and Godwin has had a ton of success.

As a rookie, Godwin found immediate success as he racked up over 500 receiving yards and one touchdown during his first NFL season. He only got better from there, and he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his next six seasons.

Coming into this season, Godwin had finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. In just seven games this year, he racked up 576 yards, so he more than likely would've found a way to keep the streak going if it weren't for the unfortunate ankle injury that sidelined Godwin for the rest of the season.

Chris Godwin hasn't shown any signs of slowing down his production, and once he returns to full health, he should once again be one of the top WRs in the NFL. The question is, will he continue to showcase his talent in Tampa Bay, or will he reside elsewhere for the first time in his career?