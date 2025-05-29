With the Tennessee Titans having No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward on the team, one wonders what that means for previous starting quarterback Will Levis, a second-round selection from 2023. While there have been some rumors of a potential trade with Levis and the Titans, the 25-year-old speaks candidly about his current situation.

Levis has had a tumultuous stint in the NFL thus far, starting mostly for Tennessee, but last season wasn't a pretty one as the team finished with a 3-14 record. Having the first overall pick, the team would pick Ward out of the University of Miami with many thinking he's the starting signal-caller come Week 1 with Levis admitting that his situation “sucks,” but is looking to making the most out of it according to Main Street Nashville.

“Anyone who’s every been in my situation would agree that it sucks. I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day,” Levis said.

“The last six weeks have been fun getting back here with the guys,” Levis continued. “I went out and trained on my own out in California. That was a lot of fun. That was about seven weeks. Then, I spent some time with family and took time to enjoy the rest of my life outside of football. It was a lot of just relearning my stroke, relearning my body, and trying to get back to the basics of that. I feel like it’s really paid off. I’ve been feeling good the last few weeks.”

With both Ward and Levis getting starting reps for the Titans, the latter is looking to bounce back after throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 picks in 12 games played. Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan spoke about the growth he's seen from Levis and the type of offseason he had.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement, I really have. I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan was really beneficial. I got a lot respect for Jordan. I think he’s got a good program. He knows what he’s doing. It’s good off-season work,” Callahan said. “I see a real improvement in his footwork and his base. His ability to control the football has improved. I’ve been really pleased with the work that he’s put in. He’s reacted really well to the room.

“Will’s going into his third year, so he understands what being a professional quarterback is,” Callahan continued. “He understands what you’re competing every day at that position to keep your job. I’ve been happy with Will. I’ve been pleased with his production and his work so far. He’s had a good off-season.”

The Titans open the season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7, as the starter remains to be seen.