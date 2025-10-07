An unfortunate injury cost Treylon Burks the early part of the NFL season. It made the trade of A.J. Brown and the drafting of Burks look even worse. However, Burks has been cleared to return to football after his broken collarbone has healed, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Former #Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has been recovering from a broken collarbone since training camp, has been cleared for all football activities by Dr. Damon Petty, the #Titans team physician, sources say. Burks was released from IR and can sign with anyone.”

But is WR Treylon Burks looking for a new team?

It depends on who you listen to. Here’s what ESPN’s Turron Davenport said, according to his post on X.

“The #Titans actually have not released Treylon Burks. The team hasn't spoken to him about his release as of now. It may eventually lead to him being released but according to the team, Burks hasn't been released or told he will be.”

Davenport is ESPN's main reporter for the Titans, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Clearly, something was lost in translation,” Jordon Lawrenz wrote. “Knowing Davenport's strong stance on the situation, it's hard to believe Burks had been released. The 25-year-old wideout went on injured reserve roughly two months ago due to a collarbone issue. Now, according to Rapoport, he's officially off the injured list.

“Davenport knows that the likelihood of Burks remaining on the team is slim to none, but he made it clear that the third-year player still is taking up a spot on the team.”

Oh well, let the NFL sort it out, right? Maybe Burks will find a place to play somewhere.”

Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL season, playing in 11 games. However, in 11 games the next season, his numbers dropped to 16 catches for 221 yards with no scores. In 2024, he made it through five games and caught only four passes.

It will be interesting to see what interest Burks draws. The Titans selected him with the No. 18 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds with good speed. Maye there's a chance he can revive his career.