The NFL Draft is just a day away, and teams should have a little more clarity on what kind of players they want to select, especially in the first round. The Tennessee Titans have the honor of making the first pick in the draft, and all signs are pointing to them selecting Cam Ward. There have also been talks that the Titans had been taking calls from other teams to trade the pick, and there was one team in particular that stood out more than the others.

“The New York Giants called the Tennessee Titans multiple times with offers to move up to the No. 1 pick. They were the most aggressive of the teams that reached out to new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote.

The Giants have the No. 3 pick, and it's still quite uncertain who they will select. After signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, a quarterback isn't seriously needed, but if they're looking toward the future, it wouldn't be a surprise if they went and drafted somebody like Shedeur Sanders. If they were looking to move up to the first pick, it seems like either wanted Ward, or they're scared that the Cleveland Browns are going to take who they want.

It's also uncertain who the Browns select with the No. 2, and the draft will truly start when they are on the clock. Abdul Carter would be a nice pick for the Browns as they can put him alongside Myles Garrett and have one of the more dominant defensive lines in the league.

It will be a tough decision for the Giants, and they probably won't know who they want until they're on the clock. It seems like they may have a few options to choose from, and whether it's someone on offense or defense, it will be a game-changer.