The NFL draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24. New Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and his team will have the first pick in the draft. Everyone knows that Tennessee, after a 3-14 season, could use a strong quarterback to build around. The Titans have been linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Both of the talented quarterbacks are expected to visit the Titans' facility this week, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Nobody would be too surprised to see either one of these go with the number one pick.

Which direction will the Titans go in 2024 NFL draft?

Nonetheless, insiders are unsure which direction Borgonzi and his team are leaning; will the Titans go with Sanders or Ward?

The Titans got a look at Sanders in the Shrine Bowl at the end of January. The standout Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders — the current head coach of the Buffaloes. Over his two seasons in Colorado, the 23-year-old Sanders has passed for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns. His pass completion rate across the two years is 71.8%; Sanders finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024.

CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards shared a report on Sanders:

“Sanders has a solid frame and stature to become an NFL quarterback. He has been highly efficient throughout his collegiate career completing more than 70% of his pass attempts. His decision-making has been generally good, but waned in the latter half of the 2024 regular season. He is a patient passer with a smooth release, but needs a better feel for when to rip it. Sanders does a good job moving around in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield when pressured, but is known to hold onto the ball too long.”

Miami's Ward was an All-American in 2024 and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. Ward will turn 23 years old in May, and last season was his first in Miami after spending two years at Washington State. In 13 games with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards with an ACC-best 39 touchdown passes. The Texas-native also collected over 200 rushing yards and had four touchdowns on the ground.

Edwards also shared a report on Ward:

“Ward is an experienced college football quarterback possessing a lot of the physical traits NFL teams look for in a starter. His career had been defined by its volatility until this season, when he began to dial it back a bit more. Ward displays good pocket mobility and throws with touch and anticipation to all three levels of the field. He tends to stick on his reads, and his ball security has not yet, but could, become a problem at the next level for the natural playmaker.”

Following the Titans in the draft are the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars.