The Tennessee Titans didn't have the kind of season that they were expecting in year one under Brian Callahan. In fact, the Titans were so bad that they won the race to the bottom and now have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, even after a season where there was a record number of teams losing game after game.

After a tumultuous season with Will Levis, many people are assuming that the Titans are going to use the top pick in the draft to select their quarterback of the future. Even in what is perceived as a weak quarterback class, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are intriguing prospects, and it feels like one of them is going to end up in Tennessee next season.

Sanders will be showing off for teams and scouts at the Shrine Bowl at the end of January, and he will get the opportunity to be coached by some Titans coaches while he is there, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The two head coaches for the Shrine Bowl will be Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams and Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Williams will coach the East, Bowen the West,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The West team also will have members of the Titans’ offensive staff, too, meaning they will get to coach players such as Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.”

At this point, scouts seem pretty split on who should get the nod at No. 1 overall between Sanders and Ward. The former Colorado star will get a chance to make a good impression on the Titans' staff later this month.

Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders for the Titans?

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are very different prospects, and the Titans have a difficult decision to make if they do, indeed, end up going with a quarterback with the top pick.

Sanders and Ward are very different prospects, so it makes sense that they would be viewed differently, depending on the team. Ward is a dynamic creator who has a great arm. He can layer throws at all three levels and has pinpoint accuracy. His improvisation is a huge asset that allows him to avoid sacks and create plays out of structure. However, he played a relaxed style that sometimes bleeds into carelessness and unnecessary turnovers.

Sanders doesn't have the same physical gifts as Ward. He's not nearly as good of an athlete and doesn't have the type of arm that Ward does. However, Sanders is a gifted passer with good accuracy, especially in the short to intermediate areas. The intangibles with Sanders are also a pro, as he has demonstrated a great ability to come through late in games over and over again. Outside of the physical traits, Sanders creates pressure for himself at times and takes some really bad sacks.

Overall, Ward seems to have the slightly higher ceiling as a prospect, but Sanders has a higher floor. It will be interesting to see where the Titans go when draft season rolls around in the spring.