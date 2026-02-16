It could be steps forward for the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Cam Ward in 2026. And the defense is excited about new coach Robert Saleh. Plus, things could get even better in the draft, and here is the Titans' 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup post-Super Bowl as draft season ramps up.

Rock bottom came again for the Titans, who finished at 3-14 and earned another high pick in the draft. But what direction will they go with that selection?

Let’s take a look at what the experts think.

Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State

Nate Tice and Charles MacDonald, Yahoo Sports;

This lands in the take-the-best-player strategy.

“Reese is a disruptive, explosive player who has upside as a pass rusher and run defender,” Tice and MacDonald wrote. “He would fit right in Robert Saleh’s defense off the edge and could create a wrecking duo with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.”

Rueben Bain, Jr., EDGE, Miami

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus; Mark Morales-Smith, Sports Illustrated; Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

“While the Titans need to continue to surround quarterback Cam Ward with talent, new head coach Robert Saleh will also want to add more to an edge room that earned the fourth-worst PFF grade as a unit in 2025,” Chadwick wrote. “Bain would immediately boost that group after leading all of college football with 83 pressures this past season.”

As for Klatt, he said the Titans will be influenced by their defensive head coach despite offensive needs.

“I’m a big believer that you have to try and give your young quarterback some help,” Klatt wrote. “They could certainly use some help upfront. But Robert Saleh comes in, and I believe that Bain is the type of player that the Titans' new head coach can rely on.

“I loved watching Bain. He has an elite motor and talent. There will be a lot made about his arm length, but I'm not concerned about that. Just watch the tape. Watch the production. He's an absolute gamewrecker.”

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Chad Reuter, NFL.com.

Crean likes Bailey’s fit in a Robert Saleh defense.

“The slippery Bailey (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) isn’t the biggest edge player nor the best run-stopper,” Crean wrote. “But the Titans have Jeffrey Simmons for that. Saleh can work magic on a player like Bailey and turn him into a Nick Bosa-like player for Tennessee.”

Reuter said the immediate impact would matter.

“Bailey would immediately bolster their pass rush with his excellent combination of strength, speed, and bend,” Reuter wrote.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com.

This is breaking from the mold. Frelund thinks the Titans will look to improve what’s in front of Cam Ward. And try to make life easier for him.

“Fano could play tackle or guard,” Frelund wrote. “He ranks as my top OL in this class based on his balanced results in pass pro and run blocking.”

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Offense is the choice for Jeremiah as well.

“This offseason is about helping Cam Ward take the next step,” Jeremiah wrote. “And that starts with doing a better job of protecting him. Mauigoa has excellent size/strength and still has room to develop.”

The overall roundup analysis

It’s easy to see the Titans settling on a defensive player. With Saleh taking over as head coach, it just makes sense.

But the biggest part of the equation will be decided by what happens in front of the Titans’ pick. If the Jets go defense and the Cardinals follow suit, it may push the Titans into considering Fano or Mauigoa.

There’s certainly an understandable direction if the Titans want more protection for Ward. There were times when they snapped the ball in 2025, and Ward had almost zero processing time. If that happens again in 2026, a strong defense won’t be able to make up for an offense that can’t compete.

However, if one of the top two lineman come off the board, and Bailey or Bain remain, it’s hard to see the Titans passing up on one of those talents.