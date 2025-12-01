It’s not enough that Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is barreling toward a draft-pick-bust season. He felt it necessary to take a swipe at the head coach. And Mike McCoy responded to Ward’s shot about the team’s fourth-down decision in the loss to the Jaguars, according to a post on X by Terry McCormick.

“Mike McCoy said of Cam Ward's saying, “what do we have to lose?” on going for fourth-and-3: “You want guys who are competitors, who want the ball in that situation.”

McCoy seemed to handle the situation well. He didn’t return fire toward Ward.

Titans continue to sink with QB Cam Ward

The rookie has completed just 59.7% of his passes. He has a terrible touchdown-to-interception ratio of 7-to-6 through 12 games. And his 1-11 record reflects his struggles.

Now, he’s chipping at the coach over one call in a 25-3 loss.

It has been a tough year. Ward has endured 10 games where he’s been sacked at least three times.

However, Ward hasn’t lost his overall perspective, according to ESPN.

“I like to live my life one day at a time,” Ward said. “It really doesn't bother me. Someone in the world has it a lot worse than I have, so that's just how I put it in perspective. God has blessed me with the ability to do what I love for a living. Not a lot of people get the chance to say that. So every time when I'm hurt, sore, and when I'm healthy, I just try to go play through it.”

Still, Ward said it has been a testing time in his life, according to titanswire.com via a post on X by Paul Kuharsky.

“For sure, it's a testament, but to win, you gotta lose,” Ward said. “So at the end of the day, just continue to get better, try not to make the same mistakes each and every day. But eventually the storm will pass, and in all this in life, we'll remember all these moments with the guys who were on our team this year, and we're excited about the future.”