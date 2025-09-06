The Tennessee Titans are locking down one of their best defensive backs to a long-term contract. Tennessee is agreeing to terms on a contract extension with Amani Hooker, per ESPN.

“Titans and safety Amani Hooker reach agreement on three-year, $48.6M contract extension with $29M in total guarantees,” Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

Hooker had five interceptions during the 2024 season. He also posted 71 combined tackles. Hooker is part of a Titans defense looking to have great success in 2025, to help rookie quarterback Cam Ward. He has played for the Titans since the 2019 season.

“This is a reflection of all the people that believed in me along the way,” Hooker said, per a team release. “I want to thank Ms. Amy for wanting me to be here, to Chad (Brinker), Mike (Borgonzi) and Coach (Brian Callahan) for supporting me and giving me the opportunity. Most importantly, I want to thank my family and my teammates and those who've been in my corner since the beginning. I'm proud to be a Titan for many more years and look forward to building towards one goal.”

Tennessee opens their season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Titans hope to improve on the 2024 season

Article Continues Below

Tennessee struggled in 2024, the first year under coach Brian Callahan. Callahan won just three games last season. He is a coach approaching the hot seat, if he isn't able to win quickly in 2025.

It's not going to be easy for the Titans, as the squad has a rookie quarterback in Ward. Ward was the overall no. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will get the bulk of the snaps this season, as quarterback Will Levis is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Hooker has started several games for the team's defense. He had a career-high season in 2024, with his five picks. He also forced two fumbles. In 2023, he posted a career-high 85 tackles.

Hooker played his college football at Iowa. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, by the Titans. Hooker previously signed a contract extension with Tennessee in 2022.

Titans fans hope that Hooker can help the defense find success in 2025.