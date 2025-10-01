Tension is building inside the Tennessee Titans organization as questions about Brian Callahan’s future grow louder after a 0-4 start to the season.

There is moderate concern among the coaching staff that the front office and ownership might not be as patient as they originally believed, according to reporting from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That uncertainty has only added to the poor vibes surrounding the Titans. It also makes things look directionless under Tennessee's second-year head coach.

Callahan arrived in Tennessee with a reputation as an offensive innovator. It was also believed he could shepherd rookie quarterback Cam Ward into the league. Instead, the Titans have struggled even to look competitive. With a minus-69 point differential that ranks worst in the NFL. The offense has produced just three touchdowns while turning the ball over five times, a statistic that has raised eyebrows around the league.

Pressure is mounting on the Titans

Game management blunders have only heightened frustration. In a loss to Indianapolis, Callahan’s indecision on a late-half sequence led to a delay of the game and a blocked long field goal attempt. It was a mistake that directly cost the Titans points. Those moments, paired with public lapses in rules knowledge, have left many questioning whether Callahan is the right fit.

Callahan insists he is “not worried” about job security. However, league insiders suggest patience may be wearing thin. Owner Amy Adams Strunk has shown a willingness to make sweeping changes in recent years. The Titans’ bye week in Week 10 looms as a potential pivot point.

Despite the struggles, some believe Tennessee could offer one of the more attractive head coaching jobs if it comes open. The presence of Ward, along with young building blocks like offensive linemen JC Latham and Peter Skoronski, plus a new stadium on the horizon, makes the job enticing. But for now, Callahan and his staff are left trying to prove they deserve to stay.