The Tennessee Titans suffered an embarrassing 26-0 Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. It seemed like everything unraveled, as nothing went Tennessee's way through all four quarters. The pressure has been on head coach Brian Callahan, as fans have been calling for his job for several weeks. When asked about his job security, though, it appears Callahan isn't concerned about it at all.

Callahan, who is 41 years old, told reporters in the postgame press conference that he “isn't worried” about his job security, according to team beat writer Terry McCormick. The second-year head coach claims that he and his coaching staff are preparing for games and just not getting results.

“Brian Callahan said he isn't worried about his job status. Said they are doing everything to prepare. Not getting the results and none of it is enough right now.”

That's a rather bold statement considering the Titans have been a complete mess during his time with the franchise. After finishing his first year with a 3-14 record, Tennessee is now 0-4 to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Through 21 games coached, the team is 3-18 under Brian Callahan. Additionally, for somebody who was regarded as an offensive guru before being hired, the offense this season has turned the ball over more times than they have scored touchdowns, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Titans, through four games:

– 3 TDs

– 5 turnovers”

Article Continues Below

The Titans entered this season with higher hopes than this after selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this is a team that seemingly expected to have an uphill climb, as the franchise is rebuilding. But the losses aren't just typical losses. Tennessee is being flat-out embarrassed every week.

This season alone, we've seen Brian Callahan admit that he is unfamiliar with a commonly known rule, make highly questionable play calls, and fumble with decision-making. It seems to be a weekly occurrence.

For example, in the Titans' 41-20 Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Callahan took too long to decide to kick a field goal or go for it on fourth down before halftime. His indecisiveness led to a delay of game penalty, which then led to the Colts deflecting a field goal attempt that was well over 50 yards. Indy got the ball back and put up three points of their own before the end of the half.

The Titans will move on to Week 5, where they will take on the Arizona Cardinals in search of their first win of the season. Although Brian Callahan isn't worried about his job security, it's hard to believe that he isn't on the hot seat.