It wasn’t a fun weekend for the Tennessee Titans as they got embarrassed, and their rookie quarterback had choice words to say. However, head coach Brian Callahan put a positive spin on Cam Ward’s epic postgame rant, according to a post on X by Turron Davenport.

“I think what everyone is learning about Cam is that he cares a tremendous amount,” Callahan said. “It’s really important to him. He wants to win football games. He wants to deliver winning performances for our organization, for our fans. That’s what he cares about. There’s nothing else that he has any interest in, other than playing football and trying to play football at a high level.

“Those responses for him … He wears his emotions a little bit out there. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Because at the end of the day, I know where it’s coming from. And I know why he’s the way he is in those moments.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan defends his young QB

Ward’s rant included the following, according to a post on X by Davenport via ClutchPoints.

“If we keep it a buck right now, we a–,” Ward said. “We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We've dropped a quarter of our f—— games and yet to do anything, so we have to lock in. Especially myself.”

It’s looking like Callahan’s days may be numbered with the Titans. However, Ward has stood beside him, so it looks like Callahan wants to pay it back.

It’s a hand-in-hand thing because Callahan and the Titans can’t win games with Ward playing at the level he’s playing. In four games, Ward has completed just 51.2% of his passes for 614 yards. He has two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Also, he has rushed for only 42 yards on eight attempts. Adding to his problems, Ward has been sacked 17 times, an average of four per game, which puts him on a pace for a staggering 68 for the season.