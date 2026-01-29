Developing quarterback Cam Ward was a key factor in the Tennessee Titans' head coaching search, which led some to question the hiring of the credentialed but defensive-minded Robert Saleh. However, Saleh believes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will be the “perfect” coach to guide Ward to success in 2026.

Saleh hired Daboll almost immediately after accepting the job to set the table for Ward's upcoming offseason. The 46-year-old head coach laid out the plan for Ward in the coming months, saying he and Daboll want to “go back to the beginning” with their new young signal-caller.

“Cam, from everything I've gathered, comes with an elite work ethic,” Saleh said at his introductory press conference. “The biggest thing we're gonna work with Cam, just going all the way back to the beginning. We've got the whole offseason to work with him… Just talking with Dabes these last few weeks, he is the perfect man to match up with Cam and to maximize who he is. We're really pumped to work with Cam and get him to where we all know he can be.”

"Daboll is the perfect man to match up with Cam." pic.twitter.com/LDEpCC4Qn7 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 29, 2026

Although Ward struggled through most of his rookie season, he discovered a rhythm over the final month. He ended the year with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ward threw eight touchdowns and just one interception in his final five games.

Daboll was recently fired by the New York Giants in 2025 after compiling a 20-40-1 record in four years. However, his lone quarterback project, Jaxson Dart, has looked successful thus far and is a finalist for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daboll now goes from working with Dart, the second quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, to Ward, the No. 1 overall pick.