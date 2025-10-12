The Tennessee Titans watched an NFL injury scare involving their top wide receiver. Calvin Ridley walked off with a hamstring injury during the first half versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ridley noticeably sat on the bench with his helmet off. The Titans' communications department then shared this update on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“WR Calvin Ridley has a hamstring injury and his return is questionable,” the account posted.

Ridley managed to catch one pass inside Allegiant Stadium for 18 yards. But that became his only grab of the first half. His Titans trailed 10-0 before halftime. Ridley was one of only three wide receivers to catch one pass for Tennessee.

Ridley eventually was ruled out for the rest of the game, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Titans struggling offensively versus Raiders amid Calvin Ridley injury

Tennessee hasn't mustered much offense in facing a struggling Raiders team.

Head coach Brian Callahan witnessed his unit pile only 81 total yards — including Cam Ward settling for just 42 passing yards.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham turned up the pressure against the rookie QB, especially with Ridley out.

Tennessee's pass protection showed difficulty blocking for Ward. Maxx Crosby circled around the pocket and delivered this second quarter sack.

Even linebacker Devin White got unleashed on blitzes — busting through the middle and throwing down Ward.

Devin White put the pressure on 'em 😤#TENvsLV | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MSDDY8Dvqk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 12, 2025

Ridley walked into Sin City fresh off delivering five catches for 131 yards. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz assured that Ridley is the Titans' lead guy after that performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ridley, though, has dealt with multiple injuries this season including knee and elbow ailments with the Titans early in October. He's fresh off delivering his first 1,000-yard campaign as a Titan last season, which came before Ward handled the QB reins.