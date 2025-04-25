The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves during the 2025 NFL Draft, pulling off a stunning trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up and select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.

While the trade itself sent shockwaves through the league, it was Hunter's immediate reaction to the news that stole headlines.

“Yes sir, that's the best decision,” He told Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, per Mike Silver of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Hunter wasn't expected to land in Jacksonville. Most pre-draft projections had him headed to Cleveland, with almost all mock drafts placing him in a Browns uniform. But after the Tennessee Titans took Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, the draft board opened up.

The Jaguars seized the moment, making a bold move up from the fifth spot to secure their target. Jacksonville gave up the No. 5 overall pick, a second-rounder (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126), and their 2026 first-rounder. In return, they received the No. 2 pick from Cleveland, along with picks No. 104 and No. 200.

Travis Hunter's resume made the decision easy. The Colorado standout dominated both sides of the ball in 2024, recording 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus a rushing score.

On defense, he added 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. His historic season earned him the Heisman Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defender), the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver), and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player).

The Jaguars reportedly plan to feature Hunter primarily at wide receiver, while rotating him into defensive snaps, one of the rarest dual roles in all of modern football. His reaction to the trade shows full buy-in and excitement to lead a rising franchise.

Jacksonville didn't just draft a player. The team drafted a culture-changer. By selecting the two-way phenom, the Jaguars brought in someone whose presence extends beyond stats and scouting reports.