The Tennessee Titans have lost their fourth game this season, but it may have been rock bottom this time. Against the Houston Texans, they went scoreless through the entire game, losing 26-0. There's no doubt at this point that frustration is building, and Cam Ward was the first to express it to the media after the game.

“Everything. From interception, to a penalty, to an incompletion by me. And then when we pass the 50 [yard line], we're just not continuing the drive. If we keep it a buck right now, we a–. We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We've dropped a quarter of our f—— games and yet to do anything, so we have to lock in. Especially myself, Ward said via Turron Daveport of ESPN.

#Titans QB Cam Ward is clearly frustrated with the lack of production on offense starting with himself. "If we keep it a buck right now, we ass." pic.twitter.com/ApQzABZBG2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Titans' offense was not good at all against the Texans, as Cam Ward only completed 1o of his 26 passes for no touchdowns and one interception. In all, the Texans only generated 175 yards of total offense, and that's not going to win games unless you have a stout defense. Unfortunately, the Titans' defense was not able to get many stops, as the Texans finished with 353 yards of total offense.

There will definitely be eyebrows raised going into the week, with head coach Brian Callahan as the one person everyone will look at. Callahan has not seen much success since taking over as the head coach for the Titans, and if they continue to lose, it would not be surprising if he were on the hot seat at some point.

At the same time, the Titans still have some holes on their roster, and they're playing a rookie quarterback, regardless of where he was picked. It will take time for things to gel on the field for them, and the hope is that it clicks sooner rather than later.