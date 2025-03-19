After failing to add even a Zach Wilson-level quarterback to provide competition for Will Levis heading into his third professional season, fans, pundits, and reporters alike have been left with the same assumption: the Tennessee Titans are looking to draft Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The Titans have options, sure, but they could opt to give a generational player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter a shot at the top of the draft instead of a less-proven prospect. But what would that guarantee? Another year of Levis making SportsCenter for the wrong reasons in Brian Callahan's system? A better shot at Arch Manning next year?

Discussing the news she's hearing around the 2025 NFL Draft, Josina Anderson revealed that some of her sources have suggested that the Titans would like to “transition” from Levis but don't necessarily know if they can based on his current market.

“The offseason Carousel continues to churn. I was just told these two quarterback names came up in recent preliminary* trade inquiries or internal discussions, per a league source: Kirk Cousins and Will Levis,” Anderson wrote.

“‘The Titans would like to transition.' (What would the market be though?) Something to monitor, there are always curveballs.”

On one hand, if the 2024 NFL offseason is of any indication, teams are no longer willing to hold onto quarterbacks who have “lost” their jobs for one reason or another just because they are still under contract. The Steelers traded away Kenny Pickett. The Commanders traded away Sam Howell. The New England Patriots traded away Mac Jones. And yes, even Wilson was traded from the Jets to the Denver Broncos to give a complete runway to Aaron Rodgers.

With that being said, how many teams are looking to trade for one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL with two years left on his contract, let alone give up enough in return to make it worthwhile? Maybe the Los Angeles Rams, who tend to kick the tire on this sort of thing, but other than them, the list can't be very long, as Anderson pointed out in her reporting.