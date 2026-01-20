The Tennessee Titans are in for an exciting offseason. Tennessee has to feel good about Cam Ward as the team's franchise quarterback, but now they need to build a team around him. The Titans took one big step forward by hiring 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach late Monday night.

The Titans and Saleh are expected to agree on a five-year contract according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

When the news of Saleh's hiring broke, Schultz noted that Tennessee wanted “a true leader of men” which is exactly who they are getting.

Saleh was one of the Titans' top head coaching candidates coming out of the Divisional Round weekend. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who is close with Titans GM Mike Borgonzi, was another leading candidate.

Saleh already has head coaching experience in the NFL, which must have helped his candidacy in Tennessee.

He spent four years as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021-24. New York went 20-36 during the Saleh era, though the team had plenty of issues that made it difficult to have sustained success.

Saleh landed that Jets head coaching job, in part, because of his excellent history as a defensive coordinator. He got back to his roots in 2025 after reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Tennessee must have been encouraged with how Saleh responded to all of the adversity in San Francisco this past season.

The 49ers were without Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, rookie Mykel Williams, and other defensive players for most of the season. Despite this, the 49ers only allowed 21.8 points per game which ranked 13th in the NFL.

San Francisco went 12-5 during the regular season and even toppled Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Titans are in for an extensive rebuild. This Saleh hire suggests that defense will be a priority in Nashville.

It will be fascinating to see how Saleh builds out his coaching staff over the next few weeks.