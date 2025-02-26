The Tennessee Titans have a lot of work to do this offseason, and they now have another important piece of business that has come across their desk with the 2025 NFL Draft Combine underway. While all eyes will be on what the team does during the combine, they have had a big development occur with one of their star players, linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry has spent his entire career with Tennessee, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and quietly turning himself into one of the most underrated players at his position in the NFL. However, he wants off of the Titans, and the team has granted him permission to seek a trade this offseason.

“Titans have granted permission to former Pro-Bowl LB Harold Landry to seek a trade, per sources. Landry started all 17 games last season, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. The 28-year-old Landry has 31.5 sacks in the last three seasons he has played, and is due a $17.5 million base salary this season,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Titans looking to help Harold Landry find a new home

After suffering a torn ACL and missing the entire 2022 campaign, Landry has found his way back to form for the Titans, enjoying a strong season with them in 2024 (71 tackles, nine sacks, 15 tackles for a loss). With no guaranteed money left on his deal, and Tennessee clearly set for a rebuild, it makes sense for the team to explore dealing him in an effort to add some more draft capital.

While Landry's ACL injury is a bit concerning, he's proven he's back like he's never left, and as he prepares to enter his age 29 season, he's in the prime of his career. The Titans don't have a ton of leverage, but there should be a decent amount of interest in Landry across the league, and it will be worth keeping tabs on his status to see where he ends up landing.