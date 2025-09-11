The Tennessee Titans suffered a heartbreaking 20-12 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. Cam Ward appeared to play well, despite his wide receivers and offensive line struggling. Heading into the Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, it appears the offensive line woes will continue with JC Latham's latest injury update.

Latham, who is 22 years old, ruled himself out of the Titans' home opener against the Rams, according to Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports. The former first-round pick fell to a hip injury in the game against the Broncos and seemingly needs some time on the sideline before returning to action.

“Titans RT JC Latham just declared himself OUT for Week 2 vs the Rams.”

The starting right tackle for the Titans spoke with media members on Thursday about his hip injury. Latham admits the injury first occurred during the team's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason, and it's been lingering ever since. He also provided more details about what's going on with his hip.

“It happened on that first day of Atlanta in the joint practice,” said JC Latham. “Didn't really know about it, you know. You try to kind of power through everything. [Doing that] just made it worse. I thought I was good to go by the [Broncos] game. I felt amazing when the game came. [But] a couple of plays in, things just started to happen. It's pretty frustrating.”

The interview ends with a question about his availability on Sunday, and Latham firmly states that he won't be playing. Olisaemeka Udoh will likely step in as the starting right tackle in JC Latham's absence, as Udoh's number was called during the Broncos game. Undrafted free agent Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson will serve as the backup option off the bench.

Tennessee drafted JC Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After playing his rookie year at left tackle, the Titans moved him to right tackle in his second season in the league, which is his original position. We'll see when Latham can officially return to action, as he is the ideal starter to help protect quarterback Cam Ward.