Before the season, Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans had to deal with a rookie. The practice incident prompted his teammates to make comments. But Simmons had a better day Monday, getting a raise in 2025 with a contract revision, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Titans DT Jeff Simmons has signed a revised contract that gives him a $632,529 raise for 2025, which accounts for the 17th game check Simmons did not receive in his previous extension. Simmons’ new agent, Todd France of @AthletesFirst, negotiated to retroactively include the 17th game check in a signing bonus, which was a new way to do it.”

Titans DE Jeffery Simmons moving forward

The Titans grabbed Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has rewarded them with three Pro Bowl seasons, including last year.

As for this season, Simmons slimmed down. The 28-year-old player lost 20 pounds, and head coach Brian Callahan said it should be impactful, according to atozsports.com.

“Well, he's still a 300-pound human, you know?” Callahan said. “I would say ‘smaller' is not the word I would use. I would say he got leaner, and I think that is the difference.

Article Continues Below

“His lean body mass and his strength are still exactly what it was 20 pounds heavier. But he's got different weight on him, and I think his power is going to be the same. But yesterday, I pointed it out in a team meeting, Jeff (Simmons) was running down, coming out of the stack chasing the ball down, and hit 18.2 miles an hour in practice, which for a man of his size is really impressive. And I, that's what you see from a guy that refined his body type and he's become a little faster. But I don't think he's lost any power or strength by any stretch.”

Simmons said after the loss to the Rams that the Titans need to do the little things, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Making plays,” Simmons said. “We didn’t make enough. We talk about turnovers. They didn’t turn the ball over in the second half. We gotta do a better job of doing the things that help us win football games in this league. The last two weeks, we haven’t done that.

“We gotta do a better job of finishing. That’s what it is. We know a lot of games in this league are won in the fourth quarter.”