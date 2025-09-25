The Tennessee Titans raised eyebrows after shipping cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.

The move caught many off guard, especially since it's way ahead of the trade deadline. Speculations quickly arose that the Titans might part ways with more players in the coming days as they try to salvage their season. They are sitting on a 0-3 record.

While coach Brian Callahan believed that there would be no fire sale following Brownlee's trade, he also admitted that he is not 100% sure.

“I don't think so. That was a one-off situation unique to what it was,” said Callahan in a report from ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“There are front offices around the league from now until the deadline that call everybody in football, and they are all looking for different things. So I can't say whether or not there'll be something more or nothing more. It's hard for me to make any predictions about that or stake any statements about it.”

The 24-year-old Brownlee, a fifth-round pick of the Titans last year, fifth-round pick of the Titans last year, looked like he would figure heavily in the team's future after a laudable rookie campaign. He played all 17 games and finished with 75 tackles, nine pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Article Continues Below

But apparently, Tennessee had other plans.

Other players of the Titans being linked to trade rumors include wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Harold Landry, and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Despite their awful start and the uncertainties surrounding their roster, Callahan maintained his optimism.

“The important part is we do have some players there that we feel good about that are starting to play good football for us and getting ingrained in the systems and starting to have a little bit more action,” said the 41-year-old coach.

The Titans will look to enter the win column versus the Houston Texans on Sunday.