The Tennessee Titans are navigating a high-stakes transition after narrowly missing out on John Harbaugh, who recently signed a deal with the New York Giants. While losing the cycle's top candidate is a significant setback, the organization has quickly pivoted to maintain its momentum by exploring veteran options, such as Robert Saleh and Mike McCarthy.

This sense of urgency is driven by the pressing need to find a leader who can maximize the potential of quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.

By following a blueprint similar to Chicago’s successful development of Caleb Williams, Nashville is determined to secure a culture-changer who can finally turn the page on a disappointing era.

As part of this effort, the search has now moved into a decisive phase with the scheduling of second, in-person interviews for a narrowed list of candidates.

Ian Rapoport reported on X that the Titans are bringing back Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy early this week to meet with team leadership.

These finalists represent the primary focus of GM Mike Borgonzi as he looks for a coach capable of providing the stability the franchise lacked during Brian Callahan’s tenure.

Dianna Russini also confirmed that this group remains the top priority, though the team is also hoping to speak with Kevin Stefanski this Sunday before other suitors like the Falcons can act.

Stefanski has become one of the most prominent names in this cycle following his departure from the Cleveland Browns, and his fit with Tennessee is increasingly apparent. A two-time Coach of the Year winner, he brings a wealth of experience, having led Cleveland to two playoff appearances in a very competitive division.

Despite a recent record of 45-56, his offensive reputation makes him a natural candidate for a Titans roster currently built around a young signal-caller.

By bringing in specialists like Nagy, Hafley, and Stefanski for second rounds, the organization is ensuring it selects a leader who can finally unlock Ward's talent and lead Tennessee back to postseason contention.