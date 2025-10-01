The Tennessee Titans face uncertainty around their top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, after he missed Wednesday’s practice with knee and elbow injuries. The update comes just days after Ridley played through visible discomfort in Tennessee’s 26-0 shutout loss to the Houston Texans.

Head coach Brian Callahan revealed that Ridley was battling injuries during that game, which contributed to his reduced workload. After playing at least 86 percent of offensive snaps in each of the Titans’ first three contests, Ridley’s usage plummeted to a season-low 54 percent against Houston. He was seen limping in the second half, briefly returned for a few snaps, but sat out most of the fourth quarter despite other starters remaining on the field.

On paper, Ridley produced minimal results. He finished with just two receptions for 30 yards on three targets, his third game under 30 yards receiving this season. Through four weeks of the 2025 campaign, Ridley has registered 10 catches for 141 yards on 24 targets, averaging 14.1 yards per reception but still searching for his first touchdown in a Titans uniform.

His absence comes at the worst possible time, given Ridley’s ongoing efforts to cultivate chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans confront more missing pieces, as JC Latham continues to miss a fourth straight week after his Week 1 injury, while Bryce Oliver and Blake Hance also sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Article Continues Below

If Ridley cannot suit up against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, Tennessee will have to lean on depth options. Rookie Elic Ayomanor would likely step into the WR1 role, while veterans Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike, and Van Jefferson are candidates for expanded snaps. The Titans could also look to running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as dual receiving threats to offset the lack of production at wideout, with Spears potentially returning from injury this week.

Ridley’s status remains day-to-day, and his participation later in the week will determine his availability for Sunday. Typically, veterans may receive rest days early in the week, but missing consecutive practices would strongly suggest he is trending toward being inactive against Arizona.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Ridley joined Tennessee in March 2024 on a four-year, $92 million deal after recording 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, and eight touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. In seven seasons split between the Atlanta Falcons, Jaguars, and Titans, Ridley has stockpiled 398 catches, 5,516 yards, and 41 touchdowns.