Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is trending toward playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said Saturday, a hopeful sign a day before his team's Week 5 game.

Ridley missed midweek practice with knee and elbow issues but returned in a limited fashion on Friday and is officially listed as questionable. The veteran receiver practiced on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and the Titans will make a final call after pregame warmups.

Ridley posted a 1,017-yard season in 2024 and remains the Titans’ most proven downfield threat, but he has produced just 10 catches for 141 yards through four games this year as Tennessee looks for answers. The team needs his route-running and contested-catch ability to loosen coverage and help rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Coach Brian Callahan suggested Ridley would likely land on the questionable list while the staff monitored his recovery, indicating the team wants him available but won’t risk a flare-up in a game that can wait. The plan, sources said, centers on controlled practice reps and short bursts in-game if Ridley suits up.

A related development could change the Titans’ play-calling balance: Tennessee activated running back Tyjae Spears from injured reserve and listed him as questionable as well. If both players play, the Titans can mix more downhill rushing with vertical looks, a combination they hope will relieve pressure on Ward.

The final injury report also ruled out several depth pieces, including offensive tackle JC Latham and receiver Bryce Oliver, leaving the Titans a bit thinner in spots. That reality makes Ridley’s availability more consequential; if he plays, he may see a heavier dose of targets; if he doesn’t, Tennessee will lean on a committee approach.

Expect a conservative snap plan if he suits up, short routes, fewer deep releases, and perhaps early rest periods. The Titans have signaled they will not push him beyond comfort. For a team hunting its first win, even a limited Ridley could move the needle. Expect updates Saturday night and a confirmed active/inactive call roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.