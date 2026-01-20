The Tennessee Titans were the latest team to make it official by hiring a new head coach. The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh to replace Brian Callahan after he was the first coach fired in the NFL this past season. Saleh is coming back to be a head coach for the Titans after flaming out with the New York Jets. There is also an added storyline of the grudge match with Liam Coen.

The rivalry between the two coaches got started this past season after the Jaguars beat the 49ers, 26-21. Before the game, Saleh talked to the media and said how Coen and the Jaguars used a form of legal “sign stealing.” Coen did not take kindly to those words and got into a heated postgame exchange with Saleh that went viral.

Saleh's exact words before the game were, “Liam Coen and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they have a really advanced signal-stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation. They do a great job of it.”

“They formation you to try to find any nugget they can,” Saleh continued. “We have to be great with our signals. Be great with our communication to combat some of those tells we might give on the field. They're almost elite in that regard.”

Article Continues Below

The clip that circulated everywhere after the game was of Coen confronting Saleh by saying, “Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Saleh's response to Coen was, “I’ll f**k your world up. You don’t wanna f**k with me. I will f***ing end your f***ing life.”

The situation quickly got out of hand, and team personnel from both sides had to intervene and restrain the two from each other. Now, the two coaches get to meet twice annually, thanks to being in the same division, and the buzz seems palpable.

The Titans have cap space and a potential star at quarterback after they drafted Cam Ward, and now Saleh offers some much-needed stability at head coach.