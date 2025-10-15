The 2025 Tennessee Titans season has been awful, and after their most recent loss, they decided to part ways with head coach Brian Callahan. They are 1-5 and desperately need help to boost the roster. Nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat is cleared to practice after he was injured in Week 1, and it should be a big boost for a defense that needs as much help as possible.

Tennessee Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt was the first to report that Sweat is designated to return from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. He was primed to come back against the Colts in Week 3, but he re-aggravated his ankle injury in practice and was placed on Injured Reserve.

Wyatt elaborated, “Sweat suffered an ankle injury in the team's season opener at Denver, and he was among the team's inactives for the following week's game against the Rams. Sweat was poised to return to action the following week against the Colts, but re-injured the ankle in practice, and he was placed on Injured Reserve back on September 20.”

Sweat's injury has stunted his growth, but he was on track to be a potential breakout candidate after he was selected with a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season last year, Sweat started 16 games, and as a nose tackle, he made an immediate impact as a run stopper. At 6-feet-4 and 366 pounds, Sweat is massive and has the physical tools to emerge into an elite player this season if he can stay healthy. Last season, he also finished with 51 total tackles, four for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The Titans still have Jeffrey Simmons as their primary defensive anchor, but adding Sweat back to that equation will only help, given the defense's struggles so far this season. Simmons already has 28 total tackles, 20 solos, eight assists, and 4.5 sacks this season, and those numbers will only go up with Sweat back because he will take more focus away from Simmons. That is another reason the Titans are not planning to trade him by the Trade Deadline.