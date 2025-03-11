The Tennessee Titans made a move in the hopes of improving the special teams unit by making a switch at punter. On Tuesday, the team informed Ryan Stonehouse that they were releasing him from the franchise. Shortly after, news broke that the organization had already found Stonehouse's replacement in Johnny Hekker.

Hekker agreed to sign a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the money currently pending, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 35-year-old punter reunites with Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel, who was hired at the end of the 2024 season. The two worked together with the Los Angeles Rams from the 2012 season through the 2019 season. They were part of the Rams organization when the franchise was still located in St. Louis.

The decision to replace Stonehouse with Hekker brought skepticism amongst the fanbase. There was no reported reason for Stonehouse's release other than the Titans informing him that they are “going in a different direction,” per Justin M. of the NFL Draft Network.

As for Hekker, the former four-time All-Pro will serve as Tennessee's punter next season. It may have just been Fassel's preference to have somebody he's familiar with on the team. But due to Hekker's age and contract, the Titans are potentially in line to search for a new punter once again this time next year.

Other moves Tennessee has made this offseason haven't necessarily intrigued many of the talking heads. The front office signed former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million contract with $50 million guaranteed. The Tians also signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Titans' front office admitted they did not plan to acquire big names through free agency and instead use it as an opportunity to find supplemental players. The franchise is more interested in acquiring serious talent through the NFL Draft.

The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick and are rumored to be interested in quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, as well as edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way star Travis Hunter.