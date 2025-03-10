The Tennesse Titans entered free agency needing to find several starters to improve the roster. After improving the offensive line by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore, the front office addressed the need at linebacker to help the defense.

Reports indicate that the Titans are signing former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. He'll be averaging $7 million per year on his new deal and recorded 106 total tackles during his first and only season in Denver.

“The Titans are finalizing an agreement with veteran LB Cody Barton, per source. He started 14 games a year ago for Denver and had 106 tackles. Titans are giving Cody Barton a 3-year contract that will average about $7M per year. Tennessee has been in the linebacker market all day.”

Barton has proven to be a reliable asset on defense for the past three seasons. The 28-year-old linebacker has accumulated 363 total tackles from the 2022 season through 2024. He ended the 2024 campaign with 106 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions for the Broncos.

He seems primed for a starting role in Tennessee, as the team struggled at inside linebacker a season ago. Barton should pair nicely with Kenneth Murray Jr. in the middle. There is speculation that the team is hoping for Cedric Gray to rotate in and help more with pass coverage when needed.

After addressing offensive tackle and inside linebacker, there are still a few key positions the Titans must address. The quarterback position is a dire need, and the team may acquire a veteran through free agency and the draft. Meanwhile, Tennessee still needs help at wide receiver, right guard, edge rusher, and safety. They also need depth at those positions as well.

The Titans own the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing the 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record. With numerous holes on the roster, Tennessee is rumored to be interested in quarterbacks Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They're also rumored to be intrigued by edge rusher Abdul Carter and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. There is speculation that Tennessee could trade back with the New York Giants.