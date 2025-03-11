The Tennessee Titans haven’t been sleep walking in free agency, signing an offensive tackle while also reeling in a linebacker. However, the Titans found themselves left searching after the Giants snagged the top target at the safety position, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

The #Titans were another team with strong interest in Jevon Holland, but the price became too high. Tennessee remains in the safety market.

Holland ranked as one of the five highest-graded safeties in two of his first three seasons in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s coming off a career-low grade of 63.0, but the Giants believed in him. And the Titans had been rumored to be in the mix for him.

It’s not like there’s a plethora of safeties available on the market. The best available after the signing of Holland, according to PFF, is Justin Reid. The seven-year veteran began his career with the Texans and spent the last three years with the Chiefs. His overall grade of 76.9 ranks him No. 20 among 170 safeties in the league.

Minnesota’s Harrison Smith is still on the market, but he’s 36 years old and considering retirement. Juan Thornhill of the Browns doesn’t have standout grades, but is available and is only 29 years old.

Once highly regarded Justin Simmons of the Falcons remains available. But he’s coming off a poor season and is 31 years old.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan recently listed what the team needs overall for 2025, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“We have to get better up front, on offense,” Callahan said. “We have to be able to protect the quarterback. Defensively, we have to be able to sack the quarterback.

“We have some young players we are excited about, but ultimately, probably the key points are: What are we going to do at the quarterback position? And, on our two fronts, where do we keep adding players there? And, the receiver/linebacker positions, there are some holes we have to fill there. I think there's plenty of (holes), unfortunately.”

General manager Mike Borgonzi said the team needs to focus on the interior.

“Building the trenches, getting offensive linemen, defensive linemen, building that foundation,” Borgonzi responded when asked where the team needs to get better. “And certainly, at some of the skill positions as well, receiver. Adding more depth to the tight end room. There's a lot of holes.”