The Tennessee Titans are headed toward another retooling offseason. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan on Monday after the team's 1-5 start to the season. Now the Titans are expected to become big sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared some of the Titans players who could be on the move soon in a recent article.

“The Titans were already poised to be active at the trade deadline, and the Callahan firing only expedites that process,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “They know they need draft capital to rebuild the roster. Pass rusher Arden Key, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Chig Okonkwo are among players on my radar. There could be more.”

However, one player that Tennessee will not be moving is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

“The plan right now is to keep defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons,” Fowler added. “He's unquestionably the Titans' best player and turns 28 in July.”

Simmons is on pace for his best season in a few years. He already has 20 total tackles and four-and-a-half sacks through six games.

It seems that Simmons and Cam Ward will be the foundation of the next version of the Titans.

Anonymous coach blasts Titans after Brian Callahan firing

Everyone seems to be piling on the Titans now that Callahan has been fired.

In fact, one anonymous Raiders coach blasted the Titans, calling them the worst team he's seen in decades.

“That might be the worst team I’ve seen in the last 25 years,” one Raiders coach said of the Titans after Sunday’s game. “They don’t have any difference-makers other than (defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons), and the whole thing was a total mess.”

Tennessee made a handful of aggressive moves to upgrade the roster over the past few offseasons. Even so, it must be disappointing to hear that Simmons is viewed as Tennessee's only difference-maker by the rest of the NFL.

It will be fascinating to see how the Titans approach retooling the team during the offseason. But that excitement will only come after a few more months of ugly football.

Next up for the Titans is a Week 7 matchup against the Patriots.