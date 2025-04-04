The Tennessee Titans need to find a new franchise quarterback. Will Levis struggled mightily during the 2024 season and proved that he is not the future in Tennessee. It seems his successor could come from the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe explained why the Titans have not made a final decision on Cam Ward.

“While one person described it to me as ‘Cam Ward is the leader in the clubhouse'… there's no complete, final decision yet,” Wolfe said on Thursday. “A big part of the reason is there are still teams trying to knock on their door seeing what could we try to trade to potentially get up to number one.”

There are several quarterback-needy teams that could offer a large trade package to the Titans for the first overall pick.

“One of those teams, the New York Giants, has been consistent throughout the process,” Wolfe added. “I saw their general manager Joe Schoen talking with Borgonzi at The Breakers at West Palm having one of those conversations that he had again at [Cam Ward's] pro day.”

The Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract in late March. Wilson gives New York good insurance in case Tennessee picks Ward.

However, the Giants do not intend to give up on trade talks.

“One thing I did found out that was interesting throughout the Cam Ward process was their owner, Amy Adams Strunk, visited the Miami private workout they had with Cam Ward,” Wolfe concluded. “This is a little bit unusual for an owner, maybe another sign of just how interested they are in Cam Ward.”

Titans rumored to need ‘Godfather' trade offer to not take Cam Ward

There continues to be more and more smoke around the Titans selecting Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

In fact, ESPN's Field Yates even said that it would take a massive trade offer for Tennessee to give up their first-round pick and pass on Cam Ward.

“Absent a ‘Godfather'-style trade offer — one the Titans cannot refuse — I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him. He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down. While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick,” Yates wrote in his latest mock draft.

The Titans currently have Will Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle in their quarterback room. They could desperately use a talent like Ward to build around in the future.

At this point, it seems guaranteed that the Titans will pick Cam Ward.