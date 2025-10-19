A new coach often brings about new things for the team. Brian Callahan's short stint as the Tennessee Titans head coach was full of frustrations and disappointments for everyone. Even after they drafted Cam Ward with the first overall pick, the Titans looked directionless. It's not suprising, then, that Callahan was axed after Week 6.

With interim head coach Mike McCoy making his coaching debut, the Titans are making a major change to make Cam Ward's life a bit easier. Adam Schefter reports that Tennessee will be simplifying their playbook, starting from their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots.

“As the Titans prepare for the debut of interim head coach Mike McCoy, they also are expected to simplify their offense for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter reported for ESPN. “McCoy referenced this during his news conferences last week, and it is expected to happen. The Titans want to make sure Ward is focused on doing a few things well rather than trying to grasp the many elements that the rookie quarterback often struggled to do in their first six games.”

Article Continues Below

While Ward has shown flashes of brilliance in the first six weeks, the Titans quarterback has struggled a bit to start the year. He has a sub-par 55% completion rate through six games and has thrown three touchdowns to four interceptions. While Ward isn't completely off the hook for Tennessee's struggles, his situation hasn't exactly been ideal. A crumbling offensive line, a disjointed offensive game plan, and streaky receivers make Ward's life a lot harder than it has to be.

A simplified game plan should make things easy, not only for Ward, but for the entire offense. We will get our first look at this simplified offense in their Week 7 matchup against former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's Patriots squad.