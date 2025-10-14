The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-5 after a 20-10 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The defeat was the first one for interim head coach Mike McCoy, who will take over as the Titans look for a new head coach. Tennessee decided to move on from Brian Callahan earlier this season. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward struggling as a pro, the Titans have fallen short of expectations.

Tennessee made the tough decision to move on from Callahan, ending his tenure as the team's head coach after 23 games. The Titans went 4-19 over that stretch, falling to the bottom of the AFC South. While the team is optimistic about finding a replacement for him this season, NFL Insider Peter Schrager is not so sure that the position is all that desirable around the NFL.

Schrager appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to talk about the Titans' situation. In his opinion, Tennessee does not have many selling points it can use to lure a head coaching candidate.

“I don’t think there’s much of a trickle down because they’re not going to hire anyone right now. What they can do is maybe after Thanksgiving you could start getting your eyes on some coaches and say alright lets start the process early. The Tennessee situation is very, very unique,” Schrager said. You’ve got to want to go there because right now there is, from the outside looking in, some real dysfunction.”

Schrager went on to say that the Titans need to organize themselves before bringing someone new in.

“If you are one of these top coaches is that a desirable job. I need to know the building, I need to know who I’m reporting to. And I want to know that everyone is on the same page,” Schrager said.

Regardless of who the next coach is, Ward and the Titans want to get back on track. For now, though, McCoy will lead the team from the sidelines.