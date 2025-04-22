All signs point in one direction for the Tennessee Titans. After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Titans shut down trade efforts from the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for the No. 1 pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the plan to stay at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft and take Cam Ward.

“After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say. No surprise. Decision made. There was real trade interest. But as one team said, ‘They never opened the door.' All eyes on Cam Ward.”

The Titans have been looking for that franchise guy at the quarterback position for many years. And they think they’ve found it in Ward, who recently seemed to be hinting at going to Tennessee.

Titans ready to wrap up QB Cam Ward

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said the team has a short list of players it would consider with the top pick, according to NFL.com.

“I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure,” Callahan said. “It's all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there. And between Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders) and Cam (Ward) and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft.

“There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them. But I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it.”

But Ward has long been the guy that emerged as the favorite to be selected. It’s part of a rebuild that will take time, according to ESPN.com. But the Titans still explored trade options and adding more picks, until their final decision Tuesday.

“The Titans face a lengthy rebuild,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “And while a young quarterback with upside can expedite that process, so can more draft capital. The Titans are projected to have around 22 picks through the next three years.”