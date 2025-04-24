The Tennessee Titans pulled off their first massive move ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. But it's not officially making their first selection. New signing Tyler Lockett comes on board before the top overall pick.

The veteran Seattle Seahawks wide receiver found his newest league home in Nashville. Lockett himself took to X on Wednesday night to reveal his next NFL destination.

“I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!!” Lockett posted.

The 32-year-old heads to the AFC South franchise nearly 24 hours before the Titans are officially on the clock. General manager Mike Borgonzi assured to reporters Tuesday Tennessee will keep the No. 1 pick. Signs indicate Cam Ward will be the one throwing the ball to the 2015 Pro Bowl selection Lockett.

Details surface on Tyler Lockett Titans contract

Lockett spent his entire 10-season career with the Seahawks. The Music City becomes brand new for the veteran wideout.

How much is the AFC South franchise paying him? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the contract details.

“Compensation update: Free-agent WR Tyler Lockett is signing a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million with the Tennessee Titans,” Schefter posted on X.

Borgonzi and head coach Brian Callahan are handing Lockett a “prove it” type deal. He's got a chance to show an impact for a revamped offense. Especially one likely to announce Ward as the first pick of the draft.

Tennessee heard other enticing offers for the first selection. The New York Giants rose as the most aggressive caller — making the attempt to move out of their No. 3 spot in the first round. New York wasn't the only caller. The Cleveland Browns tried persuading Tennessee to move to its spot as well.

Now the Titans will have two veteran wideouts for the anticipated top pick Ward. Lockett heads to a WR room that already features three-time 1,000-yard wideout Calvin Ridley.