There are positive reports from the Washington Commanders, but there are also frustrations with a specific contract situation. However, some young players are looking promising, and here are two Commanders veterans whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 season.

It starts in the defensive backfield, where Mike Sainristil and Marshon Lattimore are listed as starters. Looking at the way those guys performed in 2024, Lattimore seems more shaky in his position than Sainristil. And that leaves an open door for a player the Commanders grabbed in the second round of this year’s draft.

Commanders CB Trey Amos could find starting role

Amos is currently listed as Lattimore’s backup and right cornerback. Given Lattimore’s experience and previous Pro Bowl performances, he will get the early nod to start.

But the Commanders are hopeful Amos can light a fire under Lattimore, and both players could help the Commanders shore up a shaky pass defense.

Amos is showing up like a guy who has already been in the league, according to wusa9.com.

“Just like Mike last year, (Amos) feels like a second-year, third-year, fourth-year kind of player,” defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell said. “The way he approaches the game and understands it.”

Sainristil, who is penciled in as the starter at left cornerback, said he sees good things from Amos, too.

“Trey’s coming along great,” Sainristil said. “He’s going to be a very special player and is going to do special things this year. And he’s been very consistent.”

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Amos is ahead of the curve for a rookie. Donatell gave a reason why Whitt sees that.

“(Amos) understands his responsibility and where his help is,” Donatell shared. “That’s where he is ahead of the curve.”

Amos is catching eyes from NFL observers across the league, according to a post on X by Ryan Fowler.

CB Trey Amos getting noticed around the league

Also, Amos got the nod as a rookie to watch, according to Pro Football Network.

“Trey Amos was one of the biggest steals on Day 2 of the draft,” Brandon Austin wrote. “The Ole Miss product was the 3rd-best cornerback on PFSN’s Big Board and 16th overall, so the Commanders landing him with the 61st pick was unreal value.

“Amos excelled against SEC competition, showing he can hang physically and mentally with the best in college football. His combination of size, length, and athleticism makes him a prototypical boundary cornerback from a physical perspective. Amos’ arrival should allow Sainristil to move back to his natural slot position.”

Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons said Amos has been looking good thus far, according to commanders.com.

“The thing is about him that I'm most impressed with is his maturity,” Simmons said. “His ability to be able to grasp the playbook. (And) his willingness to ask questions. A lot of times, we have young guys in there (who are) a little apprehensive about asking questions. He knows that he wants to be good. (And) he knows what it takes to be good. He comes from a really good program, and we're excited to have him.”

Perhaps Lattimore hears the noise about Amos. Simmons said Lattimore has the talent to play above the level he showed in 2024.

“Marshon is a guy that is extremely talented,” Simmons said. “We all know that. I'm excited to see him come back and be healthy. He's gonna come back, of course, with a chip on his shoulder. Because he's the ultimate competitor. Just can't wait to get him back in the room.”

Commanders WR Jaylin Lane making noise

With Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on the roster, there’s no room in two wide receiver sets for the Commanders. But this is a team that routinely uses three. And Lane could push veteran Noah Brown, who is currently listed as a starter.

Commanders wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said he’s excited about Lane’s potential.

“Every aspect of being a better receiver, honestly,” Engram said. “Jaylin's a super smart guy. He's a coach's son. So he gets to exercise on a different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has, and he's willing to work and do that. So, I'm excited about that.”

The thing about Lane is that he won’t be the only young player pushing Brown. Second-year man Luke McCaffrey is also in the mix. But McCaffrey will have to show more than he did last season. Engram said he wants to see continued growth from McCaffrey.

“Route running, run after the catch, contested catches, really everything,” Engram said. “But I thought Luke did a great job of just staying the course last year. Got out, took a bit of a hot start, and then things kind of cooled off a little bit. But he never wavered in his approach and his work ethic.”

Jaylin Lane more than a WR

Of course, Lane has versatility beyond the passing game. Lane should provide a boost for the return game as well, according to commanders.com.

“Just being back there, I feel like I can make any play, any catch and ultimately, take it to the crib,” Lane said. “That's what you want to do as a returner.

“Speed is one of my assets. I plan on using it every chance I get. “I'm just very confident. And I feel like I'm gonna be able to help score some touchdowns for the Commanders.”