The Washington Commanders are coming off another pretty successful season. They have a young, electrifying quarterback at the helm and a coaching staff eager to build on last year’s momentum. As such, Washington is well-positioned for another deep playoff run. However, free agency is a double-edged sword. The right additions could propel the team into Super Bowl contention. On the flip side, missteps could slow their progress. To maintain their upward trajectory, the Commanders must be selective in their roster decisions.

2025 Offseason Moves

General manager Adam Peters has taken a measured approach in the early stages of free agency. Rather than splurging on the open market, Washington’s biggest acquisitions have come via trade. They secured left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Both of them will be key offensive pieces in 2025.

The team’s most notable free-agent signing so far has been defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. He inked a three-year, $45 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed. This contract is significantly larger than those Peters handed out to last offseason’s free-agent additions.

Part of this increase stems from the league’s rising salary cap. This has driven up market prices across the board. It may also reflect a strategic shift toward adding more physicality in the trenches. Kinlaw brings a different level of power compared to the outgoing Jonathan Allen, whom he is set to replace.

Beyond Kinlaw, Peters has focused on retaining key pieces from last season’s squad rather than making splashy free-agent moves. The team has secured contract extensions for core veterans. These include Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Marcus Mariota, and Tress Way.

Here we'll try to look at the two free agents whom the Washington Commanders must avoid signing in 2025 NFL free agency.

An Aging Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into 2024 with two quarterbacks but could now be left with none. Note that Justin Fields just signed with the New York Jets. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, has struggled to find a new team. He might not even have a guaranteed starting job in his next stop.

At first glance, signing a future Hall of Famer like Wilson could seem like a smart move. However, a closer look at Washington’s situation shows why that would be a mistake. The Commanders have already committed to Jayden Daniels as their franchise quarterback. Bringing in Wilson would create unnecessary competition and potentially stunt Daniels’ development.

Wilson’s decline over the past few seasons has also been undeniable. While his leadership and experience are valuable, his once-elite playmaking ability has faded. His mobility, a defining trait of his game in Seattle, has declined, and his decision-making has become increasingly inconsistent.

Beyond his on-field regression, Wilson would also come at a significant financial cost. Even on a short-term deal, his salary would eat into Washington’s cap space. Given the team’s commitment to developing Daniels, signing Wilson would be an unnecessary distraction and a poor allocation of resources. The Commanders should steer clear.

A Risky Investment

JK Dobbins is still just 26 and had a solid resurgence in Los Angeles last season. However, a late-season knee injury sidelined him for four games. Now, the Chargers have opted for Najee Harris. As such, Dobbins's future remains uncertain. Sure, the running back market saw a splashy deal for Saquon Barkley. That said, it has otherwise been underwhelming, with few teams eager to invest heavily in the position.

The Commanders already have a dependable backfield with Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler. Both of them have proven they can handle significant workloads. Of course, adding another running back for insurance would be a smart move. That said, it should be someone with a cleaner injury history. Banking on Dobbins to stay healthy would be a major gamble.

Making the Right Moves for Continued Success

The Washington Commanders are at a critical juncture as they build on last season’s success and aim for a deep playoff run. Smart roster decisions in free agency will be key to maintaining momentum, but that also means avoiding costly mistakes. While Russell Wilson’s experience and leadership are appealing, his decline and high price tag make him an unnecessary addition, especially with Jayden Daniels already in place as the franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins’ injury history makes him too much of a risk for a team that needs reliability in the backfield. Instead of making splashy but questionable signings, Washington should focus on reinforcing its offensive line, secondary, and skill positions with players who align with its long-term vision. By staying disciplined, the Commanders can continue their rise and position themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC.