The Washington Commanders fell to the Seattle Seahawks 38-14 in embarrassing fashion on Sunday Night Primetime, dropping to 3-6 on the season and third in the NFC East standings. Even worse, star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a nasty elbow injury, most likely sidelining him for a significant amount of time. With their chances at the playoffs slowly slipping away, the Commanders may need to make a desperation move at the November 4th NFL trade deadline to boost their QB room.

The Washington Commanders were set up for success following. a divisional playoff run the following season, but Jayden Daniels has seen his fair share of injury woes in his second year. His dislocated elbow came in his first game returning from a hamstring injury, only piling onto a previous knee injury he had earlier this season.

The time for the Washington Commanders to make a move is right now and luckily, there's still hope Daniels could return before the end of the season if the Commanders are in a competitive spot. Here are two potential trades Washington could make to potentially save their season.

Commanders target Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. healthy and back under center, the Atlanta Falcons once again relegated veteran QB Kirk Cousins back to their bench. After throwing for 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 14 games as the starter in 2024, the organization is clearly moving in a new direction given the flashes of arm talent Penix Jr. has shown up to this point.

Still, we can't help but think that Kirk Cousins may have some great football left inside of him if he can find the right situation. He's already familiar with the organization after being drafted to the Redskins in 2012 and spending six total seasons team, three as a starter. While his stint in Atlanta has been short, Cousins certainly wouldn't mind moving back to a place he called home for so long.

Furthermore, Cousins was effective in his final year with the Vikings, posting 18 touchdowns in just eight games in 2023. While he's certainly logged some miles on his body since then, Cousins has all the confidence in putting together a stretch of eight games where he can seriously help the Commanders offense around him.

Commanders target Rams' QB Jimmy Garoppolo

If the news to Jayden Daniels' elbow worsens in the coming 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Commanders could become frantic in seeking another quarterback to add to their roster. The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year, $3M contract prior to the season to provide backup for starter Matthew Stafford, but they could look to unload him given QB Stetson Bennett IV also on the roster.

If the Commanders were to sign trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, they're receiving a historically efficient option as a starter, posting a 43-21 record throughout his career. While Garappolo's 2024 starting stint for the Raiders was a forgettable one, he can certainly help game-manage a talented offense around him.

Signing Garoppolo certainly won't be a massive step-up from current Commanders' backup Marcus Mariota, but Garoppolo has proven himself as a much more consistent starter in the league opposite of Mariota. Still, Mariota is more aligned with the same skill set as Jayden Daniels, so the team could still opt for their current second option as opposed to chasing Garoppolo.