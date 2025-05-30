Some players for the Washington Commanders are fighting for their jobs. And it’s not out of the question for the team to pursue preseason trade options. But here are three Commanders' hidden gems you need to know on the 2025 roster.

Washington has made no secret of its desire to get one game further in 2025. The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship game, but couldn’t match up against the Eagles. However, they’ve made a flurry of offseason moves in an attempt to close the gap.

And if that gap gets closed, the Commanders will likely do it on the strength of impressive performances from a pair of rookies and a veteran.

Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw primed for big year?

Commanders general manager Adam Peters has received plenty of criticism for the contract the organization gave to Kinlaw. The 49ers drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But Kinlaw hasn’t lived up to the billing.

He has great size at 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, and Peters is banking on Kinlaw reaching his potential in DC, according to a post on X by Nicki Jhabvala.

“Javon Kinlaw is a tone-setter,” Peters saide. “He's explosive, he's physical. We think he's going to be a great Commander.”

Also, Peters spoke positively about Kinlaw, according to a post on X by Ben Standig.

Adam Peters on Javon Kinlaw's freaky size. Said he can play at any weight, but 320 would be good for how the team plans to use him inside and on the edge.

“His best football is in front of him.”

Also, Peters said fighting through injuries made Kinlaw tougher, according to commanders.com.

“To his credit, he fought through and came back even better, which was really impressive,” Peters said. “And how much he played two years ago in San Francisco and how much he played last year, those are like his first two years, in essence. And he's got the hunger to get better and better. We like that just as much as anything about him.”

Kinlaw’s presence in the middle of the defense, combined with Daron Payne and Jer’Zhan Newton, gives the Commanders an underrated interior that could be the surprise unit of the team.

Furthermore, Peters fired back about giving big money to Kinlaw, according to nytimes.com.

“(Javon) had a major injury (knee reconstruction in 2021),” Peters said. “To his credit, he fought back and came back even better, which was really impressive. How much he played two years ago in San Francisco and how much he played last year (with the New York Jets), those are like his first two (NFL) years, in essence. And he’s got the hunger to get better and better.”

Rookie CB Trey Amos could be missing piece

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had things easier on the defensive side of the ball when his cornerbacks made life miserable for opposing offenses. But the personnel didn’t match Quinn’s approach in 2024. The hope for the Commanders is Amos will provide an aggressive spark.

Amos did it in college, according to a post on X by Doug Farrar.

Article Continues Below

Some cornerbacks just have a nose for the ball; Ole Miss' Trey Amos is one of them. Three picks and 10 pass breakups in 2024, and he's sticky as hell when matching through the route. Plus, he can bait the QB, read from across the field, and converge on the ball.

Farrar added, “The Cowboys under Dan Quinn were one of the NFL's best press coverage teams. The Commanders under Dan Quinn in 2024 were a disaster in press, because they didn't have the personnel. This is exactly why they took Trey Amos.”

Peters said Amos could have been chosen in the first round instead of the second.

“He was in the mix for our first-round pick,” Peters said. “So, that's what we thought of him just on a high level. Really, really impressed with the type of young man and player he is.”

Amos can thrive in any defensive scheme, which whetted the Commanders’ appetite for the pick.

“He's earned everything he's got and … is really, really what we want in a corner,” Peters said.

Rookie WR Jaylin Lane ready to contribute

Lane’s skillset should help him be a key contributor in different ways throughout the 2025 season. Don’t look at Lane as a guy who will catch 80 passes for 1,000 yards. He’s the type of guy who will rip off a 20-yard run on a reverse one week, score a touchdown on special teams another week, and have four grabs for 70 yards another week.

He comes in with enthusiasm, which should make him a good locker room presence, according to The Hoffman Show via audacy.com.e

“I think in the locker room you get the vibes of a college locker room, where you're around the guys all the time,” Lane said. “I really didn't know what to expect, but you know you got dudes joking around, and it just feels like a real brotherhood. It’s surreal to be around some of these guys, but that speaks to what the higher-ups are trying to do here and the brotherhood and bond we’ve got.”

Lane seems set to be the lead dog as a punt returner, a position the Commanders have used 18 players over the last 10 seasons. Lane has plenty of confidence, according to commanders.com.

“Just being back there, I feel like I can make any play, any catch and ultimately, take it to the crib,” Lane said after he was drafted. “That's what you want to do as a returner.”

And he can run.

“Speed is one of my assets,” Lane said. “I plan on using it every chance I get. I'm just very confident. And I feel like I'm gonna be able to help score some touchdowns for the Commanders.”