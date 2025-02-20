The Washington Commanders made an unexpected run to the NFC Championship last season. They picked Jayden Daniels second overall last year and his dominant season led them to greatness. But with so many free agents that could leave, they need a great draft to support their quarterback. We ran Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator to find out who the Commanders will pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Washington currently has the 29th overall pick in the first round, their second-rounder, and Philadelphia's third-rounder. Pro Football Network identifies their needs as offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, and linebacker. But that could change after free agency, especially if Zach Ertz does not return at tight end. Supporting Daniels is important and could send them to their first Super Bowl in a generation. So the Commanders must crush the 2025 NFL draft.

Who should the Commanders take in the NFL draft? Let's spin the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator and find out.

The Commanders trade up to fill a big need

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game with only one 700-yard receiver. Terry McLaurin racked up 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns and Ertz was their next-best receiver with 654 yards. Late in the first round, they should look to give Daniels a new target. In this mock draft simulation, the Commanders take Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State after trading up.

From the 29th pick, Washington moves up to 25th in a trade with the Houston Texans. They paid a third-rounder, the 79th overall pick, to move up four slots to take Egbuka. This is a risk they should be willing to take considering the importance of a wide receiver and the greatness of Ohio State pass catchers in recent years. McLaurin is one of them and could be a mentor for Egbuka.

For a lot of teams, paying a third-round pick to move up four spots is not a worthy investment. But the Commanders need a wide receiver and Egbuka is a great player. The Texans need a wideout to play with Nico Collins and may not trade out of a potential Egbuka pick. When he played with CJ Stroud, Egbuka had 1,151 yards and ten touchdowns.

Filling another need in the second round

Moving forward to the second round, the mock draft simulator does not make a trade for the Commanders. Instead, they select LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones. After a solid three-year career in Baton Rouge, he is headed to the pros and could be protecting the defending Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders had a solid offensive line last year but need to add a sustainable blue-chip piece to the line. After the 2025 season, tackle Andrew Wylie will be an unrestricted free agent. Next to him on the line, Sam Cosmi has a $74 million contract and had a great season. So getting a rookie contract in his place would be a great way to spread out the money across the entire team.

When the Commanders came up in the mock draft simulator, they had a choice between two of their biggest needs. Cornerback Darien Porter from Iowa State went to the Buffalo Bills right behind them. If they picked the tackle, they must prioritize Mike Sainristill's development next season. Playing next to Marshon Lattimore for a whole season will help him in his second season.

With Egbuka and Jones on the Commanders' offense, they will provide a serious challenge to the Eagles in the NFC East. Even with a trade-up in the first round, they crushed this simulation and should do the same in April.